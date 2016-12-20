Green lifts Rebels to 68-61 win over Southern Illinois

Committing a season-high 23 turnovers, UNLV gave itself more drama than necessary.

Then the Rebels took care of the late-game dramatics by making the clutch plays down the stretch, scoring the final seven points to beat Southern Illinois 68-61 on Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Tyrell Green, who tied a career high with 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting, put the Rebels ahead for good at 64-61 with 1:11 left.

“Those moments are always fun as a player,” Green said. “Everyone’s cheering. I would’ve been cheering somebody else if they had hit it. It’s a great feeling overall as a team to see a guy make that shot in that moment.”

After Green’s, Jovan Mooring made a terrific steal of an inbounds pass and drove most of the court for the layup. He later made two free throws for the final points.

UNLV (7-5) clinched a winning nonconference record, with just a Thursday home game against No. 3 Kansas remaining. Then the Rebels go into Mountain West play following Christmas.

This game against Southern Illinois (6-6) completed this season’s Mountain West-Missouri Valley Challenge. Each conference won five games.

