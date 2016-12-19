Here’s a breakdown of tonight’s UNLV-Southern Illinois game

Breaking down the UNLV basketball game against Southern Illinois at 7 p.m. tonight at the Thomas & Mack Center:
BACKCOURT
Armon Fletcher and Mike Rodriguez combine to average 27.6 points for the Salukis, but UNLV goes a little deeper with Jalen Poyser (15.0), Jovan Mooring (9.5), Kris Clyburn (9.4) and Uche Ofoegbu (5.4).
Edge: UNLV
FRONTCOURT
The Rebels will have the size advantage given Southern Illinois’ tallest starter is 6-foot 8-inch Thik Bol, but the Rebels will continue to miss Dwayne Morgan (shoulder) and Christian Jones (ankle). Bol and Sean O’Brien combine to average 20.9 points and 14.9 rebounds.
Edge: Southern Illinois
BENCH
Even with UNLV’s injury situation, the Rebels can bring in Mooring off the bench, and an argument could be made he deserves a spot in the opening rotation. Troy Baxter Jr. is another Rebel capable of quality minutes. Leo Vincent (9.9 points) is the only Southern Illinois reserve making any significant contributions.
Edge: UNLV
INTANGIBLES
UNLV coaches had to quickly put together a game plan and give it to their players after playing Saturday in Portland, Oregon. Southern Illinois last played Wednesday.
Edge: Southern Illinois
BETTING LINE
UNLV -3
