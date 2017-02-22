Here’s how to watch UNLV basketball at Air Force tonight

The UNLV men’s basketball team will wrap up its two-game road trip Wednesday facing Mountain West opponent the Air Force Falcons in Colorado.

The Rebels (10-17, 3-11 Mountain West) enter the mid-week game off a Sunday loss, 77-64, at San Diego State, which extended UNLV’s losing streak to seven games.

UNLV is facing Air Force for the second time this season after taking the first meeting over the Falcons in double overtime, 87-85, at the Thomas & Mack Center. The Rebels are 2-8 on the road this season.

The Falcons (10-17, 3-11 MW) enter tonight’s game on a six-game losing streak. The team’s most recent defeat came at San Jose State Saturday as the Spartans beat the Falcons 83-78 in overtime. Air Force is 10-6 at home this season.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch:

Place: Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Time: 6 p.m. PST

Online: Mountain West Conference live stream

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

NEXT UP

(all times PST)

Saturday: vs. UNR, Thomas & Mack Center, 3 p.m.

Mar. 1: vs. Utah State, Thomas & Mack Center, 8 p.m.

Mar. 4: at Fresno State, Fresno, Calif., 4 p.m.

