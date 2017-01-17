Here’s how to watch UNLV Basketball vs. San Diego State tonight

After nearly a week off, the Runnin’ Rebels return to the court tonight to host Mountain West opponent the San Diego State Aztecs in the first of a two-game homestand this week at the Thomas & Mack.

UNLV (9-9, 2-3 MW) enter tonight’s game off a 71-66 road win at New Mexico last week that broke a two-game losing streak for the Rebels. UNLV is 7-5 at home this season.

San Diego State (10-7, 2-3 MW) enters the Thomas & Mack tonight on a two-game win streak with victories over San Jose State (76-61) and Utah State (74-55) last week. The Aztecs are 0-5 away from home this season.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Place: Thomas & Mack Center

Time: 7 p.m. PST

TV/Online: ESPN3 (live stream on WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN mobile app)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

NEXT UP

(all times PST)

Saturday: vs. Air Force, 3 p.m., ROOT Sports

Jan. 25: at Wyoming, 6 p.m., Mountain West Network

Jan 28: at San Jose State, 2 p.m., Mountain West Network

