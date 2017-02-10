Posted 

Here’s how to watch UNLV basketball vs. San Jose State on Saturday

Jan 28, 2017; San Jose, CA, USA; San Jose State Spartans forward Ryan Welage (32) goes up to block the shot by UNLV Rebels guard Zion Morgan (10) during the first half at San Jose State Event Center. (Neville E. Guard/USA Today Sports)

By KIRA TERRY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

With just six games left in the regular season, the UNLV men’s basketball team returns to the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday to host Mountain West opponent San Jose State.

The Rebels (10-15, 3-9 Mountain West) enter the weekend game off a Wednesday road loss to in-state rival UNR, 104-77, and a five-game losing streak. The Rebels are 8-8 on their home court this season.

San Jose State (12-10, 5-6 MW) enters Saturday’s game on a three-game winning streak with victories over San Diego State (76-71), New Mexico (78-68) and the Rebels (76-72) in the past two weeks. The Spartans are 4-5 on the road this season.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch:

Place: Thomas & Mack Center

Time: 3 p.m. PST

Online: Mountain West Network live stream

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.0 FM)

NEXT UP

(all times PST)

Feb. 19: at San Diego State, 1 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Feb. 22: at Air Force, 6 p.m., Mountain West Network

Feb. 25: vs. UNR, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network

March 1: vs. Utah State, 8 p.m., ESPN U

March 4: at Fresno State, 4 p.m., ESPN 3

