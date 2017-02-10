Here’s how to watch UNLV basketball vs. San Jose State on Saturday

With just six games left in the regular season, the UNLV men’s basketball team returns to the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday to host Mountain West opponent San Jose State.

The Rebels (10-15, 3-9 Mountain West) enter the weekend game off a Wednesday road loss to in-state rival UNR, 104-77, and a five-game losing streak. The Rebels are 8-8 on their home court this season.

San Jose State (12-10, 5-6 MW) enters Saturday’s game on a three-game winning streak with victories over San Diego State (76-71), New Mexico (78-68) and the Rebels (76-72) in the past two weeks. The Spartans are 4-5 on the road this season.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch:

Place: Thomas & Mack Center

Time: 3 p.m. PST

Online: Mountain West Network live stream

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.0 FM)

NEXT UP

(all times PST)

Feb. 19: at San Diego State, 1 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Feb. 22: at Air Force, 6 p.m., Mountain West Network

Feb. 25: vs. UNR, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network

March 1: vs. Utah State, 8 p.m., ESPN U

March 4: at Fresno State, 4 p.m., ESPN 3

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.