Here’s how you can watch UNLV Basketball at Oregon tonight

The Runnin’ Rebels return to road action tonight as they travel to face No. 22 ranked Oregon Ducks in Portland at 8 p.m. PST.

UNLV (6-4) enters the game off a mid-week 92-64 rout of Incarnate Word at Thomas & Mack Center. The Rebels are facing a Top 25 team on national television for the second time in seven days after losing to Duke, 94-45, on Dec. 10.

Oregon (9-2) enters the game on a nine-game win streak, and 7-0 at home so far this season.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Place: Moda Center, Portland

Time: 8 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN 2 (Cox 31, DirecTV 209, Dish 143, CenturyLink 28)

Online: WatchESPN (cable credentials required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

NEXT UP

(all times PST)

Dec. 19 vs. Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.

Dec. 22 vs. Kansas, 6 p.m.

Dec. 28 at Colorado State, 8 p.m.

Dec. 31 vs. Wyoming, 1 p.m.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.