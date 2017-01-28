Here’s how you can watch UNLV Basketball at San Jose State Saturday

The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels finish up a two-game road trip Saturday when they face the San Jose State Spartans.

UNLV (10-11, 3-5 Mountain West) enters the weekend game off a mid-week loss to Wyoming, 66-65. The Rebels are 2-5 on the road this season.

The Spartans (9-10, 2-6 MW) enter the game on a three-game losing streak with losses to Colorado State (81-72), Boise State (75-65) and Wyoming (80-70). San Jose State is 6-5 at home this season.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch:

Place: San Jose State Event Center, San Jose, California

Time: 2 p.m. PST

Online: Mountain West Network live stream

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

NEXT UP

Feb. 1: vs. New Mexico, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Feb. 4: vs. Colorado State, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Feb. 8: at Nevada, Reno, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Feb. 11: vs. San Jose State, 3 p.m., Mountain West Network

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.