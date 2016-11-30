Here’s how you can watch UNLV Basketball at Southern Utah tonight

The Runnin’ Rebels take their first road trip tonight to face Southern Utah University and former UNLV assistant and interim head coach Todd Simon in Cedar City, Utah.
UNLV enters tonight’s game 4-2 on the season and off a weekend win, 71-61, over Western Kentucky. SUU (2-4) enters the game off its second win of the season, 101-56 over Life Pacific.
Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:
Place: Centrum Arena, Cedar City, Utah
Time: 6 p.m. PST
Online: UNLVRebels.com live stream, Big Sky Conference live stream
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
NEXT UP:
Saturday — at Arizona State, 5 p.m. PST
Dec. 10 — vs. Duke at T-Mobile Arena, 2:15 p.m. PST
Dec. 14 — vs. Incarnate Word, 7 p.m. PST
Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.