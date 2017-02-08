Here’s how you can watch UNLV basketball at UNR tonight

The Rebels return to the road tonight to face Mountain West opponent and in-state rival UNR in Reno at 8 p.m. PST.

UNLV (10-14, 3-8 Mountain West) enters the game on a four-game losing streak with losses to Wyoming (66-65), San Jose State (76-72), New Mexico (80-77) and Colorado State (69-49). The Rebels are 2-6 on the road this season.

The Wolf Pack (18-5, 7-3 MW) enter tonight’s matchup off a loss at Utah State (74-57) last Wednesday. UNR is 9-1 at home this season.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Place: Lawlor Event Center, Reno

Time: 8 p.m. PST

TV: CBS Sports Network live stream

Online: CBSSports.com live stream (cable credentials required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

NEXT UP

(All times PST)

Saturday: vs. San Jose State, 3 p.m., Mountain West Network

Feb. 19: at San Diego State, 1 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Feb. 22: at Air Force, 6 p.m. Mountain West Network

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.