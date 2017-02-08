Posted 

Here’s how you can watch UNLV basketball at UNR tonight

Here’s how you can watch UNLV basketball at UNR tonight

web1_2017-01-28t233115z_1_mtzed1sik03eq_rtrfipp_800_bkc-unlv-san_jose_st_7942465.jpg
Jan 28, 2017; San Jose, CA, USA; San Jose State Spartans forward Ryan Welage (32) goes up to block the shot by UNLV Rebels guard Zion Morgan (10) during the first half at San Jose State Event Center. (Neville E. Guard/USA Today Sports)

By KIRA TERRY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Rebels return to the road tonight to face Mountain West opponent and in-state rival UNR in Reno at 8 p.m. PST.

UNLV (10-14, 3-8 Mountain West) enters the game on a four-game losing streak with losses to Wyoming (66-65), San Jose State (76-72), New Mexico (80-77) and Colorado State (69-49). The Rebels are 2-6 on the road this season.

The Wolf Pack (18-5, 7-3 MW) enter tonight’s matchup off a loss at Utah State (74-57) last Wednesday. UNR is 9-1 at home this season.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Place: Lawlor Event Center, Reno

Time: 8 p.m. PST

TV: CBS Sports Network live stream

Online: CBSSports.com live stream (cable credentials required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

NEXT UP

(All times PST)

Saturday: vs. San Jose State, 3 p.m., Mountain West Network

Feb. 19: at San Diego State, 1 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Feb. 22: at Air Force, 6 p.m. Mountain West Network

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.

 