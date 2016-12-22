Here’s how you can watch UNLV Basketball vs. Kansas tonight

UNLV is back on the court tonight to host the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks at the Thomas & Mack Center at 6 p.m. PST.

The Rebels (7-5) enter the game off a Monday night 68-61 win over Southern Illinois. UNLV is facing a Top 25 team for the third time this month after losing to No. 5 Duke at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 10 and at No. 20 Oregon last weekend.

Kansas (10-1) enters the game on a 10-game winning streak after dropping its season opener. The Jayhawks also enter the game on a two days more rest than the Rebels after beating Davidson on Saturday 89-71.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Place: Thomas & Mack Center

Time: 6 p.m. PST

TV: CBS Sports (Cox 333, DirecTV 221, CenturyLink 643)

Online: CBSSports.com live stream (cable credentials required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

NEXT UP

(all times PST)

Dec. 28 — at Colorado State (first conference game), 8 p.m.

Dec. 31 — vs. Wyoming, 1 p.m.

Jan. 4 — vs. Boise State, 8 p.m.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.