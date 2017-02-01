Here’s how you can watch UNLV Basketball vs. New Mexico tonight

The Rebels return to the Thomas & Mack Center tonight to host Mountain West opponent New Mexico.

UNLV (10-12, 3-6 MW) enters the game on a two-game losing streak on the road with losses at Wyoming (66-65) and San Jose State (76-72) last week. The Rebels are 8-6 at home this season.

New Mexico (13-9, 6-4) enters the matchup off a loss to UNR on Saturday, 82-65. The Lobos are 3-5 on the road this season.

Tonight’s game is the second meeting between the two sides this season, with UNLV handing a loss to New Mexico (76-71) on Jan. 10 on the road.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch:

Place: Thomas & Mack Center

Time: 8 p.m. PST

TV: CBS Sports Network (Cox 333, DirecTV 221, CenturyLink 643)

Online:CBSSports.com live stream (cable credentials required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

NEXT UP

Feb. 4: vs. Colorado State, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Feb. 8: at UNR, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Feb. 11: vs. San Jose State, 3 p.m., Mountain West Network

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.