Here’s how you can watch UNLV Basketball vs. New Mexico tonight

UNLV Rebels forward Christian Jones (20) and forward Cheickna Dembele (11) defend against New Mexico Lobos forward Tim Williams (32) in the men's basketball game at The Pit on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Albuquerque, N.M. UNLV won 71-66. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @Erik_Verduzco

By KIRA TERRY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Rebels return to the Thomas & Mack Center tonight to host Mountain West opponent New Mexico.

UNLV (10-12, 3-6 MW) enters the game on a two-game losing streak on the road with losses at Wyoming (66-65) and San Jose State (76-72) last week. The Rebels are 8-6 at home this season.

New Mexico (13-9, 6-4) enters the matchup off a loss to UNR on Saturday, 82-65. The Lobos are 3-5 on the road this season.

Tonight’s game is the second meeting between the two sides this season, with UNLV handing a loss to New Mexico (76-71) on Jan. 10 on the road.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch:

Place: Thomas & Mack Center

Time: 8 p.m. PST

TV: CBS Sports Network (Cox 333, DirecTV 221, CenturyLink 643)

Online:CBSSports.com live stream (cable credentials required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

NEXT UP

Feb. 4: vs. Colorado State, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Feb. 8: at UNR, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Feb. 11: vs. San Jose State, 3 p.m., Mountain West Network

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.

 