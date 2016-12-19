Here’s how you can watch UNLV Basketball vs. Southern Illinois tonight

The Runnin’ Rebels return to home court tonight to host Southern Illinois at Thomas & Mack Center at 7 p.m. PST.
UNLV is coming off a 83-63 loss to No. 20 Oregon on Saturday in Portland. The Rebels enter the game 6-5 on the season.
Southern Illinois enter tonight’s game off a 70-55 win over Saint Louis last week and 6-5 on the season overall.
Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch tonight’s game in Las Vegas:
Place: Thomas & Mack Center
Time: 7 p.m. PST
TV: Mountain West Network live stream
Online: unlvrebels.com live stream
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
NEXT UP
(all times PST)
Thursday — vs. No. 3 Kansas, 6 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center
Dec. 28 — at Colorado State, 8 p.m., Fort Collins, Colorado.
Dec. 31 — vs. Wyoming, 1 p.m. PST, Thomas & Mack Center
