Here’s how you can watch UNLV Basketball vs. Southern Illinois tonight

The Runnin’ Rebels return to home court tonight to host Southern Illinois at Thomas & Mack Center at 7 p.m. PST.

UNLV is coming off a 83-63 loss to No. 20 Oregon on Saturday in Portland. The Rebels enter the game 6-5 on the season.

Southern Illinois enter tonight’s game off a 70-55 win over Saint Louis last week and 6-5 on the season overall.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch tonight’s game in Las Vegas:

Place: Thomas & Mack Center

Time: 7 p.m. PST

TV: Mountain West Network live stream

Online: unlvrebels.com live stream

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

NEXT UP

(all times PST)

Thursday — vs. No. 3 Kansas, 6 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center

Dec. 28 — at Colorado State, 8 p.m., Fort Collins, Colorado.

Dec. 31 — vs. Wyoming, 1 p.m. PST, Thomas & Mack Center

