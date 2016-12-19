Posted Updated 

Here’s how you can watch UNLV Basketball vs. Southern Illinois tonight

UNLV forward Tyrell Green, left, shoots over Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Craig Mitchelldyer/AP)

By KIRA TERRY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Runnin’ Rebels return to home court tonight to host Southern Illinois at Thomas & Mack Center at 7 p.m. PST.

UNLV is coming off a 83-63 loss to No. 20 Oregon on Saturday in Portland. The Rebels enter the game 6-5 on the season.

Southern Illinois enter tonight’s game off a 70-55 win over Saint Louis last week and 6-5 on the season overall.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch tonight’s game in Las Vegas:

Place: Thomas & Mack Center

Time: 7 p.m. PST

TV: Mountain West Network live stream

Online: unlvrebels.com live stream

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

NEXT UP

(all times PST)

Thursday — vs. No. 3 Kansas, 6 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center

Dec. 28 — at Colorado State, 8 p.m., Fort Collins, Colorado.

Dec. 31 — vs. Wyoming, 1 p.m. PST, Thomas & Mack Center

