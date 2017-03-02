Here’s how you can watch UNLV basketball vs. Utah State tonight

The UNLV men’s basketball team plays its final regular season home game tonight hosting Mountain West opponent the Utah State Aggies.

The Rebels (10-19, MW 3-13) enter the game on a nine-game losing streak. UNLV’s most recent loss came Saturday against in-state rival UNR, 94-58. The Rebels are 8-10 on their home court this season.

Utah State (13-15, 7-10 MW) enters tonight’s game on a two-game winning streak with victories over Air Force (89-58) and San Jose State (81-75) in the last week. Tonight’s game is the Aggies’ last regular season game before next week’s Mountain West tournament. The Aggies are 3-7 on the road this season.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch:

Place: Thomas & Mack Center

Time: 8 p.m. PST

TV: ESPNU (Cox 320, DirecTV 208, Dish 141, CenturyLink 605)

Online: WatchESPN live stream (cable credentials required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

NEXT UP

Saturday: at Fresno State, 4 p.m. PST, ESPN3

March 8-11: Mountain West tournament, Thomas & Mack Center

