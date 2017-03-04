Here’s how you can watch UNLV at Fresno State Saturday

The UNLV men’s basketball team’s regular season comes to a close on the road Saturday at Fresno State.

UNLV (11-19, 4-13 Mountain West) enters the weekend Mountain West game off a mid-week win over Utah State, 66-59, which snapped a nine-game losing skid. The Rebels are 2-9 on the road this season.

Fresno State (18-11, 10-7 MW), who also wraps up their regular season Saturday, enter the game on a four-game winning streak. The Bulldogs downed Boise State 74-67 on Tuesday on the road. Fresno State is 12-2 at home this season.

Both sides will head to the Mountain West tournament next week, which takes place at the Thomas & Mack Center Mar. 8-11.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch on Saturday:

Place: Save Mart Center, Fresno, Calif.

Time: 4 p.m. PST

Online: ESPN3 live stream

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

NEXT UP

Mar. 8-11: Mountain West tournament, Thomas & Mack Center

