Here’s what the UNLV Rebels said after defeating Incarnate Word

What the UNLV basketball team had to say following its 92-64 victory over Incarnate Word on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

COACH MARVIN MENZIES

“You’re going to get what you demand out of kids most times, so we’re a little bit more demanding and holding them accountable to doing the things we need them to do. We’ve got to put this one behind us and concentrate on carrying it over.”

On believing UNLV would have an inside advantage: “I did until we got the big guys in foul trouble, and then I had to navigate that a little bit differently. We had combinations playing in the first half that we hadn’t even practiced with, so that was challenging, but I thought they did a good a job. To go up eight (at halftime) playing those combinations we were playing, I felt good. Starting the second half, I came back to our regular combinations.”

On the team getting 18 assists: “They need to start playing for each other. They weren’t taking a lot of me shots. We went backward on Saturday (94-45 loss to Duke). We as an entity went backward Saturday, which is unacceptable. The stink of that game, you’ve got to get some silver lining out of it. Beating Incarnate Word at home is not enough, so we’ve got to do some more productive things and positive things going forward, so sharing the ball was a big emphasis in terms of playing for your teammates.”

GUARD KRIS CLYBURN

On holding Cardinals scoring leader Shawn Johnson to four points: “That was our game plan, force him to take tough shots. Once (they) passed the ball, don’t let him catch it easy. Once he catches it easy, play him tough.”

FORWARD TYRELL GREEN

“In the second half, we got into the double bonus kind of early, so we knew that anything they did if (officials) blew the whistle, we’d be shooting free throws. So our mindset was to attack, attack, and it worked out for us.”

