Here’s what was said following UNLV’s win at Southern Utah

What was said following the UNLV basketball team’s 89-81 victory at Southern Utah on Wednesday:

COACH MARVIN MENZIES

“Every time we threw something at them defensively, (Thunderbirds coach Todd Simon) had a great counter, and we had to keep adjusting and keep playing. It wasn’t checkers tonight. It was definitely chess, and you’ve got to give Todd credit for getting those guys ready to play and the performance they had tonight.”

“I was proud of the young guys that got off the bench and gave us some contribution and some different positions and some good minutes … and it was valuable experience for them.”

Southern Utah’s Randy Onwuasor “was kicking our butt. He was a man’s man the whole first half. He had 16 points, and he got them in a variety of ways. Really strong with the ball, gets to the line. … So we did some things a little bit differently. In my opinion, he’s a straight-line driver, so we said, ‘There are some opportunities for some charges there.’ I think that’s how we got him his fourth (foul) if I’m not mistaken. So we tried to do some things to get him outside his box, and obviously the foul trouble kept him out of his flow the second half.”

GUARD JOVAN MOORING

“I’m not used to playing on the road in front of a crowd like this. The gym’s pretty small, but it can get really loud. I think we did a good job of (facing) adversity on the road. It was a lot of times Coach was calling the play, and I couldn’t hear him. They were barking at me. Sometimes in Division I basketball, you have to make plays because no game is perfect. I think a lot of guys stepped up and made plays tonight.”

FORWARD DWAYNE MORGAN

“This week in practice we worked on executing down the stretch. We didn’t execute as good as we wanted to, but we executed good enough to pull a win off.”

SOUTHERN UTAH COACH TODD SIMON

On facing UNLV, his former team: “Obviously, it was great to see a lot of familiar faces. That’s what it’s all about for me was all those relationships. It was awesome to see people that I hadn’t seen in a little bit. I spent 12 years in the greater Las Vegas area. You get a lot of connections, so that was part was great. But obviously the competitive nature once that ball goes up, I mean you want to win.”

