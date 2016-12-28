How to watch UNLV Basketball at Colorado State tonight

The Runnin’ Rebels return to the road tonight and open its Mountain West Conference schedule at Colorado State.

UNLV is coming off over a week of rest after facing Kansas last week at Thomas & Mack Center.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Place: Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado

Time: 8 p.m. PST

TV: ESPNU (Cox 320, DirecTV 208, Dish 141, CenturyLink 605)

Online: WatchESPN live stream (cable credentials required)

NEXT UP

(all times PST)

Dec. 31 — vs. Wyoming, 1 p.m.

Jan. 4 — vs. Boise State, 8 p.m.

Jan. 7 — at Utah State, 3 p.m

