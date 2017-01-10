How to watch UNLV Basketball at New Mexico tonight

The Runnin’ Rebels wrap up a two-game road trip tonight with a trip to “The Pit” to face the New Mexico Lobos.

UNLV (8-9, 1-3 Mountain West) enters the game on a two-game losing streak after losses against Boise State (77-59) and Utah State (79-63). The Rebels have just one Mountain West Conference win this season.

The Lobos (9-7, 2-2) also enter tonight’s matchup on a two-game skid. New Mexico also saw a loss against Utah State (79-75) and also lost to Nevada (105-104).

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Place: WisePies Arena “The Pit”, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Time: 6 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN3 (streaming only) WatchESPN.com live stream

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

NEXT UP

Jan. 17: vs. San Diego State, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Jan. 21: vs. Air Force, 3 p.m., ROOT Sports

Jan. 25: at Wyoming, 6 p.m., Mountain West Network

Jan. 28: at San Jose State, 2 p.m., Mountain West Network

