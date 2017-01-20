How to watch UNLV Basketball vs. Air Force Saturday

The Runnin’ Rebels are back on the court Saturday to host the Air Force Falcons at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV enters the game off a 64-51 loss at home on Tuesday to San Diego State. The Rebels 7-6 at home this season.

Air Force (9-10, 2-4 MW) enters the Thomas & Mack on Saturday off a Wednesday road loss, 83-76, to Nevada. The Falcons are 0-5 on the road this season.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch:

Place: Thomas & Mack Center

Time: 3 p.m. PST

TV: ROOT Sports (DirecTV 683/687, Dish 412.04/412.16/414; only available with premium sports packages)

Online: Mountain West Network live stream

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

NEXT UP

(all times PST)

Jan. 25: at Wyoming, 6 p.m., Mountain West Network

Jan. 28: at San Jose State, 2 p.m., Mountain West Network

Feb. 1: vs. New Mexico, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Feb. 4: vs. Colorado State, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network

