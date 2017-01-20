Posted 

How to watch UNLV Basketball vs. Air Force Saturday

UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) looks for an open teammate against New Mexico Lobos in the men's basketball game at The Pit on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Albuquerque, N.M. UNLV won 71-66. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @Erik_Verduzco

By KIRA TERRY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Runnin’ Rebels are back on the court Saturday to host the Air Force Falcons at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV enters the game off a 64-51 loss at home on Tuesday to San Diego State. The Rebels 7-6 at home this season.

Air Force (9-10, 2-4 MW) enters the Thomas & Mack on Saturday off a Wednesday road loss, 83-76, to Nevada. The Falcons are 0-5 on the road this season.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch:

Place: Thomas & Mack Center

Time: 3 p.m. PST

TV: ROOT Sports (DirecTV 683/687, Dish 412.04/412.16/414; only available with premium sports packages)

Online: Mountain West Network live stream

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

NEXT UP

(all times PST)

Jan. 25: at Wyoming, 6 p.m., Mountain West Network

Jan. 28: at San Jose State, 2 p.m., Mountain West Network

Feb. 1: vs. New Mexico, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Feb. 4: vs. Colorado State, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network

