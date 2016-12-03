How to watch UNLV Basketball vs. Arizona State tonight

The Runnin’ Rebels wrap up a two-game road trip facing the Arizona State Sun Devils tonight in Tempe, Arizona.

UNLV (5-2) enter tonight’s game on a two-game win streak with victories over Western Kentucky (71-61) and Southern Utah University (89-81) in the last week. The Sun Devils (4-3) enter the game off a Monday loss to Kentucky, 115-69.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch:

Place: Wells Fargo Arena, Tempe, Ariz.

Time: 5 p.m. PST

TV: Pac-12 Network (Cox 334, CenturyLink 682, Dish 409)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

NEXT UP

Dec. 10: vs. Duke at T-Mobile Arena

Dec. 14: vs. Incarnate Word

Dec. 17: at Oregon

