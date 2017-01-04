How to watch UNLV Basketball vs. Boise State tonight

The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels tip off the 2017 portion of their season with Mountain West Conference opponent Boise State at Thomas & Mack Center tonight.
The Rebels (8-7, 1-1 Mountain West) enter tonight’s game off a New Year’s Eve win (81-75) over conference opponent Wyoming. Boise State enter the matchup on a five-game win streak and 2-0 in the MWC with wins over Utah State and Colorado State last week.
If you’re not already planning on heading to the Thomas & Mack, here’s what you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:
Place: Thomas & Mack Center
Time: 8 p.m. PST
TV: CBS Sports Network (Cox 333, DirecTV 221, CenturyLink 643)
Online:CBSSports.com stream (cable credentials required)
Radio: 1100 AM, 100.9 FM
NEXT UP
(all times PST)
Saturday: at Utah State, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Jan. 10: at New Mexico, 6 p.m., ESPN3
Jan. 17: vs. San Diego State, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Jan. 21: vs. Air Force, 3 p.m., ROOT Sports
Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.