How to watch UNLV Basketball vs. Boise State tonight

The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels tip off the 2017 portion of their season with Mountain West Conference opponent Boise State at Thomas & Mack Center tonight.

The Rebels (8-7, 1-1 Mountain West) enter tonight’s game off a New Year’s Eve win (81-75) over conference opponent Wyoming. Boise State enter the matchup on a five-game win streak and 2-0 in the MWC with wins over Utah State and Colorado State last week.

If you’re not already planning on heading to the Thomas & Mack, here’s what you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Place: Thomas & Mack Center

Time: 8 p.m. PST

TV: CBS Sports Network (Cox 333, DirecTV 221, CenturyLink 643)

Online:CBSSports.com stream (cable credentials required)

Radio: 1100 AM, 100.9 FM

NEXT UP

(all times PST)

Saturday: at Utah State, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Jan. 10: at New Mexico, 6 p.m., ESPN3

Jan. 17: vs. San Diego State, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Jan. 21: vs. Air Force, 3 p.m., ROOT Sports

