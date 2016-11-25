How to watch UNLV Basketball vs. TCU tonight

The Runnin’ Rebels return to the court tonight to host the TCU Horned Frogs at Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV (3-1) enters the match on a three-game win streak over UC Riverside, Cal State Fullerton and Northern Arizona. TCU (4-0) enters the matchup undefeated on the season with wins over the University of Saint Thomas, Alabama State, Jacksonville State and Illinois State.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch:

Place: Thomas & Mack Center

Time: 7:30 p.m. PST

TV: Mountain West Network live stream

Online: UNLVRebels.com live stream

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

NEXT UP

Saturday — vs. Western Kentucky or Washington

Wednesday — at Southern Utah

