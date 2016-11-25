How to watch UNLV Basketball vs. TCU tonight

The Runnin’ Rebels return to the court tonight to host the TCU Horned Frogs at Thomas & Mack Center.
UNLV (3-1) enters the match on a three-game win streak over UC Riverside, Cal State Fullerton and Northern Arizona. TCU (4-0) enters the matchup undefeated on the season with wins over the University of Saint Thomas, Alabama State, Jacksonville State and Illinois State.
Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch:
Place: Thomas & Mack Center
Time: 7:30 p.m. PST
TV: Mountain West Network live stream
Online: UNLVRebels.com live stream
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
NEXT UP
Saturday — vs. Western Kentucky or Washington
Wednesday — at Southern Utah
Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.