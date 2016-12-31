How to watch UNLV Basketball vs. Wyoming today

The UNLV men’s basketball team returns to the Thomas & Mack Center today to host Mountain West Conference opponent Wyoming for its last game of 2016.

The Rebels enter the game on two days rest after opening their conference schedule at Colorado State on Wednesday.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch in Las Veags:

Place: Thomas & Mack Center

Time: 1 p.m. PST

TV: Mountain West Network live stream

Online: unlvrebels.com live stream

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

NEXT UP

(all times PST)

Jan. 4 — vs. Boise State, 8 p.m.

Jan. 7 — at Utah State, 3 p.m.

Jan. 10 — at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.