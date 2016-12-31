Posted Updated 

How to watch UNLV Basketball vs. Wyoming today

UNLV Rebels forward Tyrell Green (3) and UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) go to catch a rebound during a game against Southern Illinois at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

By KIRA TERRY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The UNLV men’s basketball team returns to the Thomas & Mack Center today to host Mountain West Conference opponent Wyoming for its last game of 2016.

The Rebels enter the game on two days rest after opening their conference schedule at Colorado State on Wednesday.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch in Las Veags:

Place: Thomas & Mack Center

Time: 1 p.m. PST

TV: Mountain West Network live stream

Online: unlvrebels.com live stream

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

NEXT UP

(all times PST)

Jan. 4 — vs. Boise State, 8 p.m.

Jan. 7 — at Utah State, 3 p.m.

Jan. 10 — at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

