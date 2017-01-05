Posted Updated 

Lackluster Rebels pounded by Boise State, 77-59

UNLV's Jovan Mooring (30) shoots a three point shot over Boise State's Nick Duncan (13) during the Rebels home matchup with the Broncos on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Jovan Mooring (30) drives past Boise State's Chandler Hutchison (15) during the Rebels home matchup with the Broncos on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Boise State's David Wacker (33) and James Reid (55) fight for a rebound during the Rebels home matchup with the Broncos on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Jovan Mooring (30) loses the ball on the way to the basket with Boise State's James Reid defending (55) during the Rebels home matchup with the Broncos on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Kris Clyburn (1) collides with Boise State's Robin Jorch (10) during the Rebels home matchup with the Broncos on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies argues a call during the Rebels home matchup with Boise State on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Cheickna Dembele (11) reaches to block the shot of a Boise State player during the Rebels home matchup with the Broncos on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Jovan Mooring (30) shoots a three point shot over Boise State's Nick Duncan (13) during the Rebels home matchup with the Broncos on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Jalen Poyser (5) makes a wrap around pass over Boise State's David Wacker (33) and Justinian Jessup (3) during the Rebels home matchup with the Broncos on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Uche Ofoegbu (2) grabs a rebound over Boise State's David Wacker (33) during the Rebels home matchup with the Broncos on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Christian Jones (20) shoots over Boise State's David Wacker (33) during the Rebels home matchup with the Broncos on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Jovan Mooring (30) shoots a three point shot during the Rebels home matchup with the Broncos on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Jovan Mooring (30) fights for position with Boise State's Zach Haney (11) during the Rebels home matchup with the Broncos on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Christian Jones (20) shoots over Boise State's Zach Haney (11) during the Rebels home matchup with the Broncos on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Cheickna Dembele (11) shoots over Boise State's Zach Haney (11) during the Rebels home matchup with the Broncos on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Kris Clyburn (1) fights for a rebound with Boise State's David Wacker (33), Nick Duncan (13) and Justinian Jessup (3) during the Rebels home matchup with the Broncos on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Kris Clyburn (1) grabs a rebound over Boise State's David Wacker (33) during the Rebels home matchup with the Broncos on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Tyrell Green (3) shoots over Boise State's Nick Duncan (13) during the Rebels home matchup with the Broncos on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Tyrell Green (3) drives past Boise State's Nick Duncan (13) and David Wacker (33) during the Rebels home matchup with the Broncos on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's head coach Marvin Menzies calls an offensive play during the Rebels home matchup with the Broncos on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The 49-point beating Duke administered Dec. 10 was UNLV’s lowest moment this season, but at least the Blue Devils have a team capable of winning the national championship.

Boise State, which hopes to win the Mountain West, is no Duke.

That’s why what happened Wednesday night was worse for the Rebels, who were blown off the Thomas & Mack Center floor in an uninspired 77-59 loss that wasn’t as close as the score indicated.

UNLV (8-8, 1-2) was coming off an encouraging six-point victory over Wyoming four days earlier, but the Rebels failed to build on it. They were beaten from the beginning, quickly falling behind 11-2, then 31-9 and by halftime 41-20.

 

Boise State (10-4, 3-0) led by as many as 32 points in the second half before UNLV finally cut into the lead.

The Broncos hammered the Rebels inside, outscoring them 42-22 in the lane.

UNLV shot 29.7 percent, and the Broncos made 48.4 percent of their shots. But when so many are in close and uncontested, it’s hardly a surprise the number would be high.

Chandler Hutchison led the Broncos with 28 points and 11 rebounds on 12-of-18 shooting, and Paris Austin scored 16.

Tyrell Green and Jalen Poyser each scored 10 to lead UNLV.

 

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

 