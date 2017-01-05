Lackluster Rebels pounded by Boise State, 77-59

The 49-point beating Duke administered Dec. 10 was UNLV’s lowest moment this season, but at least the Blue Devils have a team capable of winning the national championship.

Boise State, which hopes to win the Mountain West, is no Duke.

That’s why what happened Wednesday night was worse for the Rebels, who were blown off the Thomas & Mack Center floor in an uninspired 77-59 loss that wasn’t as close as the score indicated.

UNLV (8-8, 1-2) was coming off an encouraging six-point victory over Wyoming four days earlier, but the Rebels failed to build on it. They were beaten from the beginning, quickly falling behind 11-2, then 31-9 and by halftime 41-20.

Boise State (10-4, 3-0) led by as many as 32 points in the second half before UNLV finally cut into the lead.

The Broncos hammered the Rebels inside, outscoring them 42-22 in the lane.

UNLV shot 29.7 percent, and the Broncos made 48.4 percent of their shots. But when so many are in close and uncontested, it’s hardly a surprise the number would be high.

Chandler Hutchison led the Broncos with 28 points and 11 rebounds on 12-of-18 shooting, and Paris Austin scored 16.

Tyrell Green and Jalen Poyser each scored 10 to lead UNLV.

