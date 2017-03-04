Posted Updated 

Lady Rebels clinch No. 3 seed for Mountain West tournament

Lady Rebels clinch No. 3 seed for Mountain West tournament

web1_bkw-gamer-030317-bh-002_8035466.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV's Katie Powell (21) shares a laugh with teammates during the Rebels home matchup with the Bulldogs on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lady Rebels clinch No. 3 seed for Mountain West tournament

web1_bkw-gamer-030317-bh-025_8035466.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV's Dakota Gonzalez (12) slices to the basket past Fresno State's Raven Johnson (2) during the Rebels home matchup with the Bulldogs on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lady Rebels clinch No. 3 seed for Mountain West tournament

web1_bkw-gamer-030317-bh-024_8035466.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV's Dakota Gonzalez (12) drives to past Fresno State's Raven Johnson (2) during the Rebels home matchup with the Bulldogs on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lady Rebels clinch No. 3 seed for Mountain West tournament

web1_bkw-gamer-030317-bh-023_8035466.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV's Dakota Gonzalez (12) gets fouled on the way to the basket by Fresno State's Raven Johnson (2) during the Rebels home matchup with the Bulldogs on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lady Rebels clinch No. 3 seed for Mountain West tournament

web1_bkw-gamer-030317-bh-022_8035466.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV's Paris Strawther (3) grabs a rebound over Fresno State's Tory Jacobs (3) during the Rebels home matchup with the Bulldogs on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lady Rebels clinch No. 3 seed for Mountain West tournament

web1_bkw-gamer-030317-bh-021_8035466.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV's Dakota Gonzalez (12) gets tied up Fresno State defenders Raven Johnson (2) and Bego Faz Davalos (4) during the Rebels home matchup with the Bulldogs on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lady Rebels clinch No. 3 seed for Mountain West tournament

web1_bkw-gamer-030317-bh-020_8035466.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV's Jordyn Bell (23) fights for a loose ball with Fresno State's Kendra Martin (21) during the Rebels home matchup with the Bulldogs on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lady Rebels clinch No. 3 seed for Mountain West tournament

web1_bkw-gamer-030317-bh-019_8035466.jpgBuy Photo
The UNLV bench errupts after a Rebel score on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lady Rebels clinch No. 3 seed for Mountain West tournament

web1_bkw-gamer-030317-bh-018_8035466.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV's Paris Strawther (3) muscles her way past Fresno State's Bego Faz Davalos (4) during the Rebels home matchup with the Bulldogs on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lady Rebels clinch No. 3 seed for Mountain West tournament

web1_bkw-gamer-030317-bh-017_8035466.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV's Brooke Johnson (2) slices to the rim past Fresno State's Candice White (10) during the Rebels home matchup with the Bulldogs on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lady Rebels clinch No. 3 seed for Mountain West tournament

web1_bkw-gamer-030317-bh-016_8035466.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV's Dylan Gonzalez (11) shoots a corner jump shot over Fresno State's Tory Jacobs (3) during the Rebels home matchup with the Bulldogs on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lady Rebels clinch No. 3 seed for Mountain West tournament

web1_bkw-gamer-030317-bh-015_8035466.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV's Dakota Gonzalez (12) shoots a jump shot during the Rebels home matchup with the Fresno State Bulldogs on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lady Rebels clinch No. 3 seed for Mountain West tournament

web1_bkw-gamer-030317-bh-014_8035466.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV's Katie Powell (21) shoot a jump shot over Fresno State's Anais Kirvan (13) during the Rebels home matchup with the Bulldogs on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lady Rebels clinch No. 3 seed for Mountain West tournament

web1_bkw-gamer-030317-bh-013_8035466.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV's Katie Powell (21) grabs a rebound over Fresno State's Emilie Volk (20) during the Rebels home matchup with the Bulldogs on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lady Rebels clinch No. 3 seed for Mountain West tournament

web1_bkw-gamer-030317-bh-012_8035466.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV's Katie Powell (21) slices to the basket past Fresno State's Bego Faz Davalos (4) during the Rebels home matchup with the Bulldogs on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lady Rebels clinch No. 3 seed for Mountain West tournament

web1_bkw-gamer-030317-bh-011_8035466.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV's Katie Powell (21) shoots a turn around jump shot over Fresno State's Bego Faz Davalos (4) during the Rebels home matchup with the Bulldogs on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lady Rebels clinch No. 3 seed for Mountain West tournament

web1_bkw-gamer-030317-bh-010_8035466.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV's Paris Strawther (3) drives to the basket over Fresno State's Anais Kirvan (13) during the Rebels home matchup with the Bulldogs on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lady Rebels clinch No. 3 seed for Mountain West tournament

web1_bkw-gamer-030317-bh-009_8035466.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV's Brooke Johnson (2) drives past Fresno State's Bego Faz Davalos (2) during the Rebels home matchup with the Bulldogs on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lady Rebels clinch No. 3 seed for Mountain West tournament

web1_bkw-gamer-030317-bh-008_8035466.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV's Brooke Johnson (2) shoots a jump shot over Fresno State's Bego Faz Davalos (2) during the Rebels home matchup with the Bulldogs on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lady Rebels clinch No. 3 seed for Mountain West tournament

web1_bkw-gamer-030317-bh-007_8035466.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV's Brooke Johnson (2) slices to the rim past Fresno State's Kristina Cavey (30) during the Rebels home matchup with the Bulldogs on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lady Rebels clinch No. 3 seed for Mountain West tournament

web1_bkw-gamer-030317-bh-006_8035466.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV's Jordyn Bell (23) drives past Fresno State's Raven Johnson (2) during the Rebels home matchup with the Bulldogs on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lady Rebels clinch No. 3 seed for Mountain West tournament

web1_bkw-gamer-030317-bh-005_8035466.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV's Brooke Johnson (3) makes a no look entry pass past Fresno State's Tory Jacobs (3) during the Rebels home matchup with the Bulldogs on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lady Rebels clinch No. 3 seed for Mountain West tournament

web1_bkw-gamer-030317-bh-004_8035466.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV's Jordyn Bell (23) fights for a rebound with Fresno State's Emilie Volk (20) during the Rebels home matchup with the Bulldogs on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lady Rebels clinch No. 3 seed for Mountain West tournament

web1_bkw-gamer-030317-bh-003_8035466.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV's Jordyn Bell (23) fights for a rebound with Fresno State's Emilie Volk (20) during the Rebels home matchup with the Bulldogs on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lady Rebels clinch No. 3 seed for Mountain West tournament

web1_bkw-gamer-030317-bh-001_8035466.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV head coach Kathy Olivier calls out a defensive play during the Rebels home matchup with the Fresno State Bulldogs on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

By BETSY HELFAND
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UNLV knew what was at stake Friday night.

It was an important game for seeding in the Mountain West women’s basketball tournament next week at the Thomas & Mack Center.

But the Lady Rebels also wanted to take some momentum into the tournament.

UNLV accomplished that by defeating Fresno State 54-38 at Cox Pavilion, clinching the third seed for the conference tournament.

“This win helped, for sure,” sophomore Katie Powell said. “We really needed it to get rolling into the conference tournament.”

The Lady Rebels (21-9, 12-6 MW) will play in the quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday against the winner of the Utah State-Air Force first-round game at 7 p.m. Monday. The semifinals are scheduled for 6:30 p.m and 9 p.m. Wednesday, and the championship game will be at noon Friday.

UNLV took a 12-5 lead after the first quarter over Fresno State (15-14, 8-10), but led only 22-20 at halftime.

 

“I thought we got a little sloppy in the second quarter,” UNLV coach Kathy Olivier said. “I thought we could have taken better shots on the offensive end, but we were moving the ball well, we just got a little sloppy on D. They hit a couple shots, and offensively we turned it over a little too much.”

The Lady Rebels responded in the third quarter by outscoring Fresno State 15-5. They ended up holding a team to fewer than 40 points for the second time this season.

“We knew that they were going to get a run eventually, it was just a matter of being able to contain them, get stops on one end and then execute on the other,” Dylan Gonzalez said.

While their two top scorers — Dakota Gonzalez and Brooke Johnson — scored a combined 10 points, others stepped up.

Powell led the team with 16 points and nine rebounds, and Paris Strawther and Dylan Gonzalez each added 12 points and seven rebounds.

“Katie had a really good week of practice. She was very dialed in,” Olivier said. “She’s just getting better and better. Sometimes she tries to do too much, but I thought she was very active down low, she snatched a couple of those rebounds and finished a couple and-ones.”

With three days to prepare for the tournament, Olivier said the team would take Saturday off before practicing Sunday. 

“For us to get 21 wins this season, we all feel very, very good about it, but we know the season is pretty much just started,” Olivier said. “We’re excited to start the Mountain West tournament and play ball.”

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.

 