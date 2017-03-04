Lady Rebels clinch No. 3 seed for Mountain West tournament

UNLV knew what was at stake Friday night.

It was an important game for seeding in the Mountain West women’s basketball tournament next week at the Thomas & Mack Center.

But the Lady Rebels also wanted to take some momentum into the tournament.

UNLV accomplished that by defeating Fresno State 54-38 at Cox Pavilion, clinching the third seed for the conference tournament.

“This win helped, for sure,” sophomore Katie Powell said. “We really needed it to get rolling into the conference tournament.”

The Lady Rebels (21-9, 12-6 MW) will play in the quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday against the winner of the Utah State-Air Force first-round game at 7 p.m. Monday. The semifinals are scheduled for 6:30 p.m and 9 p.m. Wednesday, and the championship game will be at noon Friday.

UNLV took a 12-5 lead after the first quarter over Fresno State (15-14, 8-10), but led only 22-20 at halftime.

“I thought we got a little sloppy in the second quarter,” UNLV coach Kathy Olivier said. “I thought we could have taken better shots on the offensive end, but we were moving the ball well, we just got a little sloppy on D. They hit a couple shots, and offensively we turned it over a little too much.”

The Lady Rebels responded in the third quarter by outscoring Fresno State 15-5. They ended up holding a team to fewer than 40 points for the second time this season.

“We knew that they were going to get a run eventually, it was just a matter of being able to contain them, get stops on one end and then execute on the other,” Dylan Gonzalez said.

While their two top scorers — Dakota Gonzalez and Brooke Johnson — scored a combined 10 points, others stepped up.

Powell led the team with 16 points and nine rebounds, and Paris Strawther and Dylan Gonzalez each added 12 points and seven rebounds.

“Katie had a really good week of practice. She was very dialed in,” Olivier said. “She’s just getting better and better. Sometimes she tries to do too much, but I thought she was very active down low, she snatched a couple of those rebounds and finished a couple and-ones.”

With three days to prepare for the tournament, Olivier said the team would take Saturday off before practicing Sunday.

“For us to get 21 wins this season, we all feel very, very good about it, but we know the season is pretty much just started,” Olivier said. “We’re excited to start the Mountain West tournament and play ball.”

