Lady Rebels fall to Colorado in first round of WNIT

Colorado's Makenzie Ellis fights for a loose ball with UNLV's Dylan Gonzalez during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the women's NIT in Boulder, Colo., Thursday, March 16, 2017. (Jeremy Papasso/Daily Camera via AP)

Colorado's Alexis Robinson, left, and UNLV'a Paris Strawther vie for a loose ball during an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Women's NIT on Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Boulder, Colo. (Cliff Grassmick/Daily Camera via AP)

UNLV's Dylan Gonzalez shoots under Colorado's Monica Burich during an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the women's NIT in Boulder, Colo., Thursday, March 16, 2017. (Cliff Grassmick/Daily Camera via AP)

Colorado's Ariana Freeman drives to the hoop over UNLV's Katie Powell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the women's NIT in Boulder, Colo., Thursday, March 16, 2017. (Jeremy Papasso/Daily Camera via AP)

By GILBERT MANZANO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UNLV’s memorable season came to an end Thursday night after a 66-52 loss to Colorado in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament at the Coors Events Center in Boulder, Colorado.

The upset-minded Lady Rebels (22-11) led late in the second quarter, but the play of All-Pac-12 Conference guard Kennedy Leonard proved to be too much. Leonard had a game-high 23 points, 17 in the second half, and five assists.

“She showed why she’s one of the best guards in the Pac-12,” UNLV coach Kathy Olivier said. “She made some shots to get going, and she plays at a fast pace and her team fed off that.”

UNLV’s last lead came at 21-20 with three minutes left in the first half. Colorado (16-15) led 27-21 at halftime and built its advantage to 14 points in the second half.

Brooke Johnson (14), Dakota Gonzalez (12) and Paris Strawther (11) scored in double figures for the Lady Rebels, who made their second postseason appearance in 11 years.

With no seniors on the roster, Olivier expects most of the team to return and contend for a Mountain West title next season.

“This is good experience for them,” Olivier said. “It’s not easy to win on the road for a postseason game, but they’ll get better. We have so many good players on this team, and that gives us an advantage for next year.”

UNLV reached the semifinals of the Mountain West tournament and won 22 games despite numerous injuries.

“We have had at least 10 lineup changes this year,” Olivier said. “They overcame so much and battled every game until the end. We relied on our captains, Brooke and Dakota, and we had so many other girls stepped up. It’s hard now, but we’ll get better.”

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.

 