Lady Rebels to host conference leaders at Thomas & Mack Wednesday

The Lady Rebels are back in Las Vegas — though they won’t be on their familiar home court when they take on Wyoming on Wednesday.

UNLV will play its third game of the season at the Thomas & Mack Center and last there until the Mountain West tournament.

The Lady Rebels will have their hands full with the conference leaders coming to town.

Wyoming enters the matchup 15-3 with a 7-0 conference record, which includes a 77-57 victory over the Lady Rebels in Laramie, Wyoming, in late December.

The Cowgirls, led by Liv Roberts’ 15.9 points per game, have won 12 straight games and haven’t lost since late November.

The Lady Rebels, on the other hand, are 13-6 and 4-3 in the Mountain West after splitting their last two games — losing to San Diego State and beating Air Force, both on the road.

