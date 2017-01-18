Lady Rebels ready to move on from rocky weeks, head on the road

The past couple weeks have brought a lot of attention to the Lady Rebels — and certainly not all positive.

UNLV hasn’t lost since 2017 began, but a fight against Utah State has captured the headlines more than their three consecutive victories.

The Lady Rebels (12-5, 3-2) will head to San Diego on Wednesday for a game with San Diego State with two trying weeks and a pair of suspensions behind them.

“I definitely think it’s helped us to build our character,” Dylan Gonzalez said. “I feel like it’s really helped us collectively as a team to figure out who we are and our coaches really instilled into us to never let our circumstances get the better of us.

“I feel like these last couple weeks have really been a learning experience for us as a team and I feel like we’re continuing to grow.”

After the fight against Utah State, the Lady Rebels had to finish the game with just six players available.

A game later, they hosted New Mexico — the team that held the best conference record — with just eight eligible players and pulled out a win, thanks to solid performances from players like Alyssa Anderson and Rodjanae Wade.

“I think what it shows is that we’re deeper than everyone thought,” coach Kathy Olivier said. “We had so many different people step up.”

Anderson led the team with 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc and Wade scored 10 points in added nine rebounds, as the pair filled in in the starting lineup for the suspended Katie Powell and Paris Strawther, who return on Wednesday.

“Katie and Paris are back and they’re ready to prove themselves that they can play and be disciplined and do things right,” Olivier said.

They’ll also have Jordyn Bell back, who had been sitting out recently with a concussion.

Now they head to San Diego State tied for fourth in the conference standings to take on the Aztecs (7-9, 2-3) before continuing to Colorado Springs, Colorado, to face Air Force (0-5, 2-13) this weekend.

The Lady Rebels already have beaten two of the top teams in the conference standings, New Mexico and Boise State, but they’re certainly not taking their next couple opponents for granted.

“We’re just very confident in ourselves but I think that in the Mountain West Conference, anybody cam come in and play an incredible game,” Dakota Gonzalez said. “It could be anybody’s game at any time.”

Dakota Gonzalez said the Aztecs would be coming into the matchup with a different look than last year. She said they saw continuous on-ball screens last year, but has different expectations this year.

“This year, they kind of added some more dynamics to their offence, which for us, it could be a challenge,” Dakota Gonzalez said. “We’re up for it absolutely but we’re definitely going to have to go out and be communicating.

”We’re really going to have to focus on the defensive end with them this year because it’s a different look than last year.”

The Lady Rebels, are a different team, too. One that is now ready to move past their recent history, which starts by being ready for their next challenge.

“They’re in every game,” Olivier said of San Diego State. “They might have lost a couple of games by a close margin, but they’ve also beaten good teams so you better be ready to play.”

