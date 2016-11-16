Lady Rebels regain aim, earn win over Houston

Two of its top three scorers were completely quiet in the first half as the UNLV women’s basketball team struggled from the floor, shooting less than 30 percent.

But the Lady Rebels still took a two-point lead into halftime.

From there, they shot much better in the second half en route to a 64-53 victory over Houston on Tuesday at Cox Pavilion.

The Lady Rebels (2-0) were a little rushed in the beginning, missing 14 of their first 15 shots, but they settled down as the game wore on, shooting 13-for-28 in the second half.

“Houston played really fast, and we were excited,” UNLV coach Kathy Olivier said. “It’s our first game at Cox. We played in front of a really good crowd. The crowd was going crazy, and we kind of went a little crazy, so we talked about taking our time and executing and being more patient offensively.”

While leading scorer Dakota Gonzalez went 0-for-7 from the floor in the first half and Nikki Wheatley spent the majority of the half on the bench in foul trouble, sophomore Paris Strawther took over.

Strawther had set career highs in points (16) and rebounds (10) in Friday’s season opener against Concordia. On Tuesday, she continued what she started, recording a double-double in the first half, during which she scored all 16 of her team-high points.

“(It was) definitely my best first half I’ve had here for sure, and I just wanted the ‘W’, and I wanted to do it for my team,” said Strawther, who played 24 minutes and finished with a team-high 14 rebounds.

Strawther didn’t start as a freshman, with averages of 3.5 points and 3.6 rebounds in 11.9 minutes a game. But she has looked comfortable in an increased role in the first two games.

“Last year she was a freshman” Olivier said. “She was learning from all these people, and now she’s playing at a different level of confidence. She worked really hard in the offseason. She committed herself to being a very good basketball player.”

Gonzalez (14 points), Wheatley (11) and Brooke Johnson (10) also scored in double figures for the Lady Rebels.

Meanwhile, the Lady Rebels held Houston to 30.3 (20 of 66) percent shooting. They limited the Cougars to 10 fourth-quarter points.

“I thought the fourth quarter we did a good job mixing it up a little,” Olivier said. “We had some grit, we had some toughness. We got a few long (offensive) boards, but for the most part we were digging, we didn’t give them any clean looks and we held them to 10 points. That was a big deal for us as a team.”

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.