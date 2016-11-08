Local standouts P.J.Washington, Charles O’Bannon Jr. have UNLV on short lists

Centennial High School star Troy Brown Jr. got away, choosing Oregon on Monday, but two other top-rated basketball locals have UNLV on their short lists.

Findlay Prep 6-foot-8-inch forward P.J. Washington has the Rebels in his top three, and Bishop Gorman High 6-6 forward Charles O’Bannon Jr. lists UNLV in his final four.

Washington will announce his decision at 3 p.m. Thursday on ESPNU. He also is considering Kentucky and North Carolina, but his dad, Paul, said last week’s official visit to UNLV went well.

“Vegas has a lot more to offer than Lexington, Kentucky, and Chapel Hill, North Carolina,” said Paul Washington, also the coach at Findlay Prep. “It’s hands down from a city standpoint. The rest of it is up to the school and program. As for the city, it was the best visit we had.”

Paul Washington said he doesn’t know which direction his son would go. P.J. Washington is ranked by ESPN.com as the nation’s No. 16 recruit and is rated as a five-star prospect.

O’Bannon, ranked by ESPN as a four-star prospect and No. 35 nationally, also is considering UCLA, Southern California and North Carolina State.

His dad, Charles Sr., and uncle, Ed, were teammates on UCLA’s 1995 national championship team.

“It’s pretty even right now,” O’Bannon said. “I’ll go over everything with my parents, and I’ll be ready.”

The process could take time. O’Bannon said he might not sign during the early period, which begins Wednesday.

“I’m not sure yet, honestly,” he said. “I don’t think I will make it.”

UNLV also is in the hunt for 6-11 center Brandon McCoy, who attends Cathedral Catholic High in San Diego. ESPN rates the five-star recruit as the nation’s sixth-best prospect.

McCoy reportedly visited UNLV last month, also went to Arizona, and has trips lined up this month to Oregon and Michigan State. If he takes all his trips, McCoy wouldn’t sign until the spring period, which begins April 12.

UNLV first-year coach Marvin Menzies hasn’t picked up any commitments for the 2017 class, but he has said not getting hired until April 22 put him behind his competitors in recruiting. But if he lands any of these three players, that could create momentum in Menzies’ effort to put together a strong class.

As of now, UNLV has only three scholarships to offer because of its small senior class. But that number figures to grow by the end of the season because of probable roster changes.

The Rebels open their season at 7 p.m. Friday against South Alabama at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.