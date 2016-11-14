Lon Kruger honored by the American Cancer Society

Former UNLV basketball coach Lon Kruger received the American Cancer Society St. George National Award.

Kruger, now the coach at Oklahoma, led the Rebels from 2004-2011.

This is ACS’ most prestigious award that goes to volunteers. Kruger began serving as chairman of the organization’s Coaches vs. Cancer event in Las Vegas in 2008, and he remains actively involved, helping raise more than $500,000 earlier this year.

He was formally honored at halftime of Saturday’s Oklahoma-Baylor football game.

