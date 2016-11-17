Menzies gets first UNLV win as Rebels down UC Riverside, 74-62

A couple of close friends called UNLV coach Marvin Menzies on Wednesday, apparently concerned about his psyche after theRebels opened the season with a loss.

But Menzies and his team had plenty to celebrate later that night, with UNLV handing him his first victory at the school with a 74-62 win over UC Riverside at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“It’s hopefully the first of many,” Menzies said. His friends “gave me some words of encouragement, guys I fellowship with, so I was in a good place. And it’s good to get (the victory) out of the way.”

Jalen Poyser led the Rebels (1-1) with 20 points and seven rebounds, and Christian Jones scored 13.

UNLV twice led by 15 points early in the second half but went 7:10 without field goal, and the Highlanders (0-2) took a 50-49 lead with 7:55 left on Dikymbe Martin’s 3-pointer.

But Jones answered with a three-point play to put UNLV ahead for good, 52-50.

“I think it’s big in a game like this,” Jones said. “They went on their run, but basketball’s a game of runs, and we counterpunched.”

Jovan Mooring delivered a deep 3-pointer and Poyser hit a 3 to put the Rebels ahead 64-54 with 3:11 remaining.

Forwards Dwayne Morgan (hip) and Cheickna Dembele (right heel) played for the first time this season. Morgan had six points and three rebounds in 14 minutes. Dembele played in only the first half, but had four points, three rebounds, a block and a steal in seven minutes.

UNLV next hosts Cal State Fullerton at 7 p.m. Saturday.

