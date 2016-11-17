Posted Updated 

Menzies gets first UNLV win as Rebels down UC Riverside, 74-62

UNLV's Troy Baxter (31) leaps to block the shot of warms h UC Riverside's Chance Murray (3) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Jalen Poyser (5) tries to block the shot of UC Riverside's Malik Thames (11) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Jalen Poyser (5) drives through UC Riverside's Alex Larsson (21) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Dwayne Morgan (15) shoots over UC Riverside's Alex Larsson (21) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Jalen Poyser (5) drives around UC Riverside's Dikymbe Martin (15) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Jalen Poyser (5) shoots over UC Riverside's Dikymbe Martin (15) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Jovan Mooring (30) shoots over UC Riverside's Alex Larsson (21) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's head coach Marvin Menzies instructs his players at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Jalen Poyser (5) drives past UC Riverside's Dikymbe Martin (15) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Ben Coupet (13) dunks over UC Riverside defenders at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's head coach Marvin Menzies instructs his players at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's head coach Marvin Menzies celebrates withTyrell Green (3) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Christian Jones (20) reaches out to block UC Riverside's Malik Thames (11) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Tyrell Green (3) dunks against UC Riverside at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Troy Baxter (31) leaps to block the shot of warms h UC Riverside's Chance Murray (3) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Troy Baxter (31) blocks the shot of warms h UC Riverside's Chance Murray (3) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Kris Clyburn (1) drives past UC Riverside's Brandon Rosser (14) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Cheickna Dembele (11) shoots over UC Riverside's Menno Dijkstra (32) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Jalen Poyser (5) warms up before the start of the Rebels home matchup with UC Riverside at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A couple of close friends called UNLV coach Marvin Menzies on Wednesday, apparently concerned about his psyche after theRebels opened the season with a loss.

But Menzies and his team had plenty to celebrate later that night, with UNLV handing him his first victory at the school with a 74-62 win over UC Riverside at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“It’s hopefully the first of many,” Menzies said. His friends “gave me some words of encouragement, guys I fellowship with, so I was in a good place. And it’s good to get (the victory) out of the way.”

Jalen Poyser led the Rebels (1-1) with 20 points and seven rebounds, and Christian Jones scored 13.

 

UNLV twice led by 15 points early in the second half but went 7:10 without field goal, and the Highlanders (0-2) took a 50-49 lead with 7:55 left on Dikymbe Martin’s 3-pointer.

But Jones answered with a three-point play to put UNLV ahead for good, 52-50.

“I think it’s big in a game like this,” Jones said. “They went on their run, but basketball’s a game of runs, and we counterpunched.”

Jovan Mooring delivered a deep 3-pointer and Poyser hit a 3 to put the Rebels ahead 64-54 with 3:11 remaining.

Forwards Dwayne Morgan (hip) and Cheickna Dembele (right heel) played for the first time this season. Morgan had six points and three rebounds in 14 minutes. Dembele played in only the first half, but had four points, three rebounds, a block and a steal in seven minutes.

UNLV next hosts Cal State Fullerton at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

 