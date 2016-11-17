Posted Updated 

Menzies gets first win as Rebels down UC Riverside, 74-62

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies reacts during a basketball game against South Alabama at the Thomas & Mack Center in Henderson on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.

UNLV's Troy Baxter (31) leaps to block the shot of UC Riverside's Chance Murray (3) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas.

UNLV's Troy Baxter (31) blocks the shot of UC Riverside's Chance Murray (3) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas.

UNLV's Kris Clyburn (1) drives past UC Riverside's Brandon Rosser (14) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas.

UNLV's Cheickna Dembele (11) shoots over UC Riverside's Menno Dijkstra (32) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas.

UNLV's Jalen Poyser (5) warms up before the start of the Rebels home matchup with UC Riverside at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas.

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

First-year coach Marvin Menzies picked up his first career UNLV victory when the Rebels defeated UC Riverside 74-62 on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Jalen Poyser led the Rebels (1-1) with 20 points and seven rebounds. Christian Jones added 13 points.

UNLV twice led by 15 points early in the second half, but went 7:10 without field goal, and the Highlanders (0-2) took a 50-49 lead with 7:55 left on Dikymbe Martin’s 3-pointer.

But Jones answered with a three-point play to put UNLV ahead for good at 52-50. Jovan Mooring delivered a deep 3-pointer and Poyser a 3 to put the Rebels ahead 64-543 with 3:11 remaining.

Forwards Dwayne Morgan (hip) and Cheickna Dembele (right heel) each played for the first time this season. Morgan had six points and three rebounds in 14 minutes. Dembele played only the first half, but had four points and three rebounds in seven minutes.

UNLV next hosts Cal State Fullerton at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

 