Menzies gets first win as Rebels down UC Riverside, 74-62

First-year coach Marvin Menzies picked up his first career UNLV victory when the Rebels defeated UC Riverside 74-62 on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Jalen Poyser led the Rebels (1-1) with 20 points and seven rebounds. Christian Jones added 13 points.

UNLV twice led by 15 points early in the second half, but went 7:10 without field goal, and the Highlanders (0-2) took a 50-49 lead with 7:55 left on Dikymbe Martin’s 3-pointer.

But Jones answered with a three-point play to put UNLV ahead for good at 52-50. Jovan Mooring delivered a deep 3-pointer and Poyser a 3 to put the Rebels ahead 64-543 with 3:11 remaining.

Forwards Dwayne Morgan (hip) and Cheickna Dembele (right heel) each played for the first time this season. Morgan had six points and three rebounds in 14 minutes. Dembele played only the first half, but had four points and three rebounds in seven minutes.

UNLV next hosts Cal State Fullerton at 7 p.m. Saturday.

