Morgan sidelined for rest of the season by UNLV Rebels

UNLV junior Dwayne Morgan will miss the rest of the basketball season, the school announced Thursday.

The news was not unexpected because Morgan has not played since Dec. 10 because of shoulder and hip injuries. Coach Marvin Menzies waited to make a decision on whether to shut down Morgan because doctors need to prove he can’t play again this season before UNLV can ask for a medical redshirt.

UNLV will apply for the extra year after this season. If approved, Morgan would have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

“We were hopeful that Dwayne would be able to return this season,” Menzies said in a statement. “Unfortunately, his injuries have lingered on and returning this season isn’t possible. Missing him has impacted our team, however, just like in life, other guys have opportunities to step in and step up.”

Morgan, a 6-foot 8-inch forward from Baltimore, averaged 9.4 points and 7.3 rebounds in eight games. He did not comment through the university and was not made available.

Injuries have dogged Morgan since late last season when a shoulder injury forced him to miss the final six games. He underwent hip surgery in the summer, which kept him out of preseason practices and the season opener against South Alabama.

Morgan came in off the bench in the Rebels’ next two games, and then started the following six. Pain in his hip began to worsen, and after the Dec. 10 loss to Duke at T-Mobile Arena, Morgan didn’t play again.

If the NCAA approves the extra season, that will be a big boost to Menzies’ efforts to rebuild the program. Morgan was a strong presence inside in his brief time on the floor this season, beginning to live up to the hype of a consensus top-40 recruit.

He also is one of the Rebels’ most experienced players. Morgan is one of three players back from last season and the only returning starter.

