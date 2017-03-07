Mountain West coaches name UNLV’s Mooring to third team

UNLV junior guard Jovan Mooring was selected to third-team All-Mountain West by the coaches on Tuesday, repeating the same honor he received from the media.

Mooring averaged 12.4 points this basketball season, including 15.1 points in conference play, and his 4.7 assists average leads the Mountain West.

Colorado State senior guard Gian Clavell was named Player of the Year and the Rams’ Larry Eustachy Coach of the Year.

Also honored were San Diego State senior guard Dakarai Allen for Defensive Player of the Year, Utah State guard Koby McEwen for Freshman of the Year, UNR senior guard Marcus Marshall for Newcomer of the Year and Wyoming sophomore guard Justin James for Sixth Man of the Year.

