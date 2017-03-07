Posted 

Mountain West coaches name UNLV’s Mooring to third team

UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) drives to the hoop against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at the Save Mart Center. The Bulldogs defeated the Rebels 72-59. (Cary Edmondson/USA Today Sports)

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UNLV junior guard Jovan Mooring was selected to third-team All-Mountain West by the coaches on Tuesday, repeating the same honor he received from the media.

Mooring averaged 12.4 points this basketball season, including 15.1 points in conference play, and his 4.7 assists average leads the Mountain West.

Colorado State senior guard Gian Clavell was named Player of the Year and the Rams’ Larry Eustachy Coach of the Year.

Also honored were San Diego State senior guard Dakarai Allen for Defensive Player of the Year, Utah State guard Koby McEwen for Freshman of the Year, UNR senior guard Marcus Marshall for Newcomer of the Year and Wyoming sophomore guard Justin James for Sixth Man of the Year.

COACHES ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Brandon Clarke, So., F, San José State; Gian Clavell, Sr., G, Colorado State; Chandler Hutchison, Jr­­­­­., G, Boise State; Marcus Marshall, Sr., G, UNR; Emmanuel Omogbo, Sr., F, Colorado State

SECOND TEAM

Elijah Brown, Jr., G, New Mexico; Jordan Caroline, So., G/F, UNR; D.J. Fenner, Sr., G, UNR; Jalen Moore, Sr., W, Utah State; Cameron Oliver, So., F, UNR

THIRD TEAM

Justin James, So., G, Wyoming; Trey Kell, Jr., G, San Diego State; Jovan Mooring, Jr., G, UNLV; Deshon Taylor, RS-So., G, Fresno State; Tim Williams, Sr., F, New Mexico

HONORABLE MENTION

Paris Austin, So., G, Boise State; Hayden Dalton, Jr., F, Wyoming; Hayden Graham, Sr., F, Air Force; Jeremy Hemsley, So., G, San Diego State; Koby McEwen, Fr., G, Utah State

DEFENSIVE TEAM

Dakarai Allen, Sr., G, San Diego State; Brandon Clarke, So., F, San José State; Gian Clavell, Sr., G, Colorado State; Jaron Hopkins, RS-Jr., G, Fresno State; Cameron Oliver, So., F, Nevada; Emmanuel Omogbo, Sr., F, Colorado State

TOP HONORS

Player of the Year: Gian Clavell, Sr., G, Colorado State

Defensive Player of the Year: Dakarai Allen, Sr., G, San Diego State

Freshman of the Year: Koby McEwen, G, Utah State

Newcomer of the Year: Marcus Marshall, Sr., G, Nevada

Sixth Man of the Year: Justin James, So., G, Wyoming

Coach of the Year: Larry Eustachy, Colorado State

 