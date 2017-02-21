Players to watch when Rebels play Air Force, UNR this week

Five players to watch when UNLV’s basketball team plays at Air Force at 6 p.m. PST Wednesday and against UNR at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

1. Cameron Oliver, sophomore forward, UNR: As UNLV discovered in the last meeting (25 points, nine rebounds), the Rebels didn’t have anyone who could match up with the 6-foot 8-inch, 225-pound Oliver, who is able to dominate inside and shoot effectively from outside. Averaging 15.4 points and 8.4 rebounds, he’s making a push for Mountain West Player of the Year. Oliver also has made 39.7 percent of his 3-pointers.

2. Marcus Marshall, senior guard, UNR: Leads the Mountain West with 19.2 points per game. Has moved seamlessly into the lineup after transferring from Missouri State. Was Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year in 2013.

3. Jordan Caroline, sophomore guard/forward, UNR: Another transfer, he previously played at Southern Illinois. A tough inside combo with Oliver, Caroline averages 13.9 points and 9.1 rebounds.

4. Hayden Graham, senior forward, Air Force: For the second season in a row, Graham leads the Falcons in scoring (12.2) and rebounding (5.6). He averaged 13.8 and 6.3 last season and was honorable mention all-conference. Graham had 22 points and 10 rebounds in previous meeting with the Rebels.

5. Frank Toohey, junior center, Air Force: Averages 11.3 points and 4.5 rebounds, both numbers second on the team. Also has made 40.4 percent of his 3-point attempts.

