Players to watch when Rebels play Air Force, UNR this week

Nevada's Marcus Marshall (1) looks to the basket past Boise State's Nick Duncan during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boise, Idaho, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. Nevada won 76-57. (Otto Kitsinger/AP)

UNLV's Christian Jones (20) shoots a jump hook over UNR's Cameron Oliver (0) during the Rebel's road matchup with the Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Air Force's Frank Toohey moves the ball against Boise State's David Wacker during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Boise State won 76-66. (Otto Kitsinger/AP)

Nevada guard Jordan Caroline (24) grabs a rebound over Utah State forward Quinn Taylor (10) during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/Herald Journal via AP)

Air Force's Hayden Graham (35) moves the ball past Boise State's Chandler Hutchison (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Otto Kitsinger/AP)

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Five players to watch when UNLV’s basketball team plays at Air Force at 6 p.m. PST Wednesday and against UNR at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

1. Cameron Oliver, sophomore forward, UNR: As UNLV discovered in the last meeting (25 points, nine rebounds), the Rebels didn’t have anyone who could match up with the 6-foot 8-inch, 225-pound Oliver, who is able to dominate inside and shoot effectively from outside. Averaging 15.4 points and 8.4 rebounds, he’s making a push for Mountain West Player of the Year. Oliver also has made 39.7 percent of his 3-pointers.

2. Marcus Marshall, senior guard, UNR: Leads the Mountain West with 19.2 points per game. Has moved seamlessly into the lineup after transferring from Missouri State. Was Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year in 2013.

3. Jordan Caroline, sophomore guard/forward, UNR: Another transfer, he previously played at Southern Illinois. A tough inside combo with Oliver, Caroline averages 13.9 points and 9.1 rebounds.

4. Hayden Graham, senior forward, Air Force: For the second season in a row, Graham leads the Falcons in scoring (12.2) and rebounding (5.6). He averaged 13.8 and 6.3 last season and was honorable mention all-conference. Graham had 22 points and 10 rebounds in previous meeting with the Rebels.

5. Frank Toohey, junior center, Air Force: Averages 11.3 points and 4.5 rebounds, both numbers second on the team. Also has made 40.4 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

 