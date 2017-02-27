Players to watch when UNLV plays Utah State, Fresno State this week

Five players to watch when UNLV’s basketball team plays against Utah State at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center and at Fresno State at 4 p.m. Saturday:

1. Jalen Moore, senior wing, Utah State: Is capable of shooting the Aggies to victory. He averages 16.6 points, and is fourth in the Mountain West in field goal percentage at 47.9 and third in 3-point percentage at 42.4. Moore also averages 5.5 rebounds.

2. Koby McEwen, freshman guard, Utah State: Has lived up to the hype and is a strong candidate for conference Freshman of the Year. McEwen averages 14.5 points and 3.0 assists. He lit up UNLV for 28 points on 10-of-13 shooting in first meeting in January.

3. Jaron Hopkins, junior guard, Fresno State: The Colorado transfer averages 13.0 points and 5.4 rebounds. Also leads the conference with 2.1 steals per game, and his 48.4 shooting percentage is third.

4. Paul Watson, senior guard/forward, Fresno State: Averages 12.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. Is a four-year starter who was the Mountain West Freshman of the Year three seasons ago.

5. Jahmel Taylor, junior guard, Fresno State: Has been incredible from the 3-point arc, making 52.0 percent of his shots. The Washington transfer also leads the Bulldogs with 75 3-pointers attempted and averages 11.5 points.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.