Posted 

Players to watch when UNLV plays Utah State, Fresno State this week

Players to watch when UNLV plays Utah State, Fresno State this week

web1_ap17043113354616_8065653.jpg
Utah State's Jalen Moore moves the ball around Wyoming's Louis Adams during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Logan, Utah. (John Zsiray/Herald Journal via AP)

Players to watch when UNLV plays Utah State, Fresno State this week

web1_ap17029113291663_8065653.jpg
Utah State's Quinn Taylor goes up to block a shot by Fresno State's Paul Watson during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Logan, Utah. (John Zsiray/Herald Journal via AP)

Players to watch when UNLV plays Utah State, Fresno State this week

web1_ap17033158352463_8065653.jpg
Utah State guard Koby McEwen (1) drives to the basket as Nevada guard Marcus Marshall defends during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/Herald Journal via AP)

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Five players to watch when UNLV’s basketball team plays against Utah State at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center and at Fresno State at 4 p.m. Saturday:

1. Jalen Moore, senior wing, Utah State: Is capable of shooting the Aggies to victory. He averages 16.6 points, and is fourth in the Mountain West in field goal percentage at 47.9 and third in 3-point percentage at 42.4. Moore also averages 5.5 rebounds.

2. Koby McEwen, freshman guard, Utah State: Has lived up to the hype and is a strong candidate for conference Freshman of the Year. McEwen averages 14.5 points and 3.0 assists. He lit up UNLV for 28 points on 10-of-13 shooting in first meeting in January.

3. Jaron Hopkins, junior guard, Fresno State: The Colorado transfer averages 13.0 points and 5.4 rebounds. Also leads the conference with 2.1 steals per game, and his 48.4 shooting percentage is third.

4. Paul Watson, senior guard/forward, Fresno State: Averages 12.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. Is a four-year starter who was the Mountain West Freshman of the Year three seasons ago.

5. Jahmel Taylor, junior guard, Fresno State: Has been incredible from the 3-point arc, making 52.0 percent of his shots. The Washington transfer also leads the Bulldogs with 75 3-pointers attempted and averages 11.5 points.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

 