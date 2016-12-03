Position breakdown: Saturday’s UNLV-Arizona State game

Breaking down the UNLV basketball game at Arizona State at 5 p.m. PST Saturday:

BACKCOURT

The Sun Devils go with a four-guard starting lineup, and all of them average in double figures, led by Tra Holder’s 17.1 points per game. Jalen Poyser leads UNLV also with a 17.1 average, but his support hasn’t been as consistent as Holder’s with Arizona State.

Edge: Arizona State

FRONTCOURT

Dwayne Morgan comes off a 19-point, 14-rebound performance for UNLV on Wednesday at Southern Utah, and physically the Rebels should match up pretty well inside with Arizona State. The Sun Devils’ lone front-court starter is Obinna Oleka, who averages 12.4 points and 10.4 rebounds.

Edge: UNLV

BENCH

Arizona State has been running a seven-player rotation, and the Rebels put nine on the floor in the first half at Southern Utah. So UNLV coach Marvin Menzies is more willing to dip deeper into his bench, where he has found success from players such as Jovan Mooring and Troy Baxter Jr.

Edge: UNLV

INTANGIBLES

Winning on the road against the Thunderbirds was important for UNLV, but going into a Pac-12 arena is a different conversation. The Rebels will have to defend much better athletes, and they can’t get beaten off the dribble like Southern Utah was able to do.

Edge: Arizona State

BETTING LINE

Arizona State -6

