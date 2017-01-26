Posted Updated 

Rebels come up short at Wyoming, 66-65

Jan 25, 2017; Laramie, WY, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Justin James (1) looks to pass against UNLV Runnin' Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) during the first half at Arena-Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 25, 2017; Laramie, WY, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Hayden Dalton (20) shoots against the UNLV Runnin' Rebels during the second half at Arena-Auditorium. The Cowboys beat the Rebels 66-65. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 25, 2017; Laramie, WY, USA; UNLV Runnin' Rebels guard Uche Ofoegbu (2) grabs a rebound against Wyoming Cowboys guard Justin James (1) during the second half at Arena-Auditorium. The Cowboys beat the Rebels 66-65. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 25, 2017; Laramie, WY, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Justin James (1) shoots against the UNLV Runnin' Rebels during the second half at Arena-Auditorium. The Cowboys beat the Rebels 66-65. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 25, 2017; Laramie, WY, USA; UNLV Runnin' Rebels guard Zion Morgan (10) drives against Wyoming Cowboys guard Jason McManamen (23) during the second half at Arena-Auditorium. The Cowboys beat the Rebels 66-65. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 25, 2017; Laramie, WY, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Jordan Naughton (33) shoots over UNLV Runnin' Rebels forward Cheickna Dembele (11) during the second half at Arena-Auditorium. The Cowboys beat the Rebels 66-65. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 25, 2017; Laramie, WY, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Alexander Aka Gorski (3) looks to pass against the UNLV Runnin' Rebels during the first half at Arena-Auditorium. The Cowboys beat the Rebels 66-65. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 25, 2017; Laramie, WY, USA; UNLV Runnin' Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies reacts against the Wyoming Cowboys during the second half at Arena-Auditorium. The Cowboys beat the Rebels 66-65. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 25, 2017; Laramie, WY, USA; UNLV Runnin' Rebels forward Chrisian Jones (20) looks to pass against the Wyoming Cowboys during the first half at Arena-Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 25, 2017; Laramie, WY, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Louis Adams dribbles against the UNLV Runnin' Rebels during the first half at Arena-Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 25, 2017; Laramie, WY, USA; UNLV Runnin' Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies reacts against the Wyoming Cowboys during the first half at Arena-Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 25, 2017; Laramie, WY, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Alexander Aka Gorski (3) dribbles against the UNLV Runnin' Rebels during the first half at Arena-Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Jovan Mooring made two crucial 3-pointers to help UNLV beat Air Force in double overtime on Saturday.

So when it came to trying to pull off a stunning comeback victory from 18 points down Wednesday night at Wyoming, it was no mystery who was going to get the basketball with 6.1 seconds left.

Mooring drove down the court, but stopped well short of the 3-point arc and launched a shot that bounced off the side of the rim as Wyoming held on for a 66-65 win at Arena-Auditorium.

“I was confident with the shot,” Mooring said. “I think I could’ve got a better shot. I could’ve gotten closer to the rim and gotten a higher percentage shot.”

UNLV coach Marvin Menzies said Mooring was supposed to drive to the rim and at least draw a foul, but Mooring said he pulled up because Wyoming defender Justin James backed off and took away the drive.

“Then he should’ve took a shot, but maybe a regular 3,” Menzies said. “But he’s made those shots. I felt like he was in a dead sprint, but if his guy backed off of him, he’s a basketball player. He’s got to make those plays, and it’s his call.”

UNLV (10-11, 3-5 Mountain West) trailed 41-23 at halftime to the Cowboys (14-7, 4-4) before coming back to twice take a three-point lead. Wyoming went ahead 66-64 on James’ 17-foot shot with a minute left.

Mooring converted 1 of 2 free throws with 40.2 seconds remaining to bring the Rebels within a point, and shortly afterward almost shot his team to victory.

Mooring led UNLV with 15 points, one of four Rebels in double figures. Louis Adams and Hayden Dalton led the Cowboys with 15 points apiece.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

 