Rebels defeat Air Force in double OT, 87-85

UNLV had no business winning, and then no business losing, a basketball game in which each side forced extra time with banked-in 3-pointers.

Through the roller coaster of emotions, the Rebels finally broke through, outlasting Air Force 87-85 in two overtimes Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

It was reminiscent of the teams’ prior meeting in the same building, a 108-102 triple-overtime victory by the Rebels on March 9 in the Mountain West tournament.

Not as much was at stake in this game, an often sloppy affair in which neither team shot well. UNLV (10-10, 3-4 MW) made 33.8 percent of its shots, and the Falcons (9-11, 2-5) made 37.5 percent.

But both teams made shots when they had to.

UNLV looked done when Jalen Poyser went to the free throw line down 58-55 with 3.1 seconds left. He missed both free throws, the second intentionally, but the rebound went off Frank Toohey.

The Rebels then put in Larry Bush, who hadn’t played all day, to inbound the ball with 2.6 seconds remaining. He found Jovan Mooring, who banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime.

Rebels to overtime off a 3 from Mooring! Fans go nuts! #unlvmbbpic.twitter.com/GQMDx8wsf4 — Kira Terry (@kiraterry) January 22, 2017

Mooring made another 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds left in the first overtime to give the Rebels a 70-67 lead. But then the Falcons’ Jacob Van, freed down the side by a screen, knocked in a running 3 off the bank to send the game into a second extra session.

Air Force sinks a 3 with 3 seconds left to tie up the game and send it to 2nd OT #unlvmbbpic.twitter.com/teic2R9RFX — Kira Terry (@kiraterry) January 22, 2017

UNLV built a 80-73 lead, but a series of missed free throws kept the Rebels from putting away the game. Finally, Kris Clyburn and Tyrell Green made 3 of 4 free throws to give the Rebels some breathing room before Van banked in (of course) a 3 at the buzzer for the final margin.

Mooring led UNLV with 30 points, one of four Rebels in double figures. Hayden Graham led the Falcons with 22 points.

