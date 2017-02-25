Rebels extend losing streak to 9 with 94-58 home loss to UNR

Dave Rice sat in the first chair on the UNR bench Saturday watching his current basketball team dismantle his former one.

It had to be a satisfying afternoon for Rice, now a UNR assistant coach, at the Thomas & Mack Center, his Wolf Pack rolling to a relatively sweat-free 94-58 victory over his alma mater and team he coached until the middle of last season.

Including UNLV’s 104-77 loss in Reno on Feb. 8, the Wolf Pack won both regular-season meetings by a combined 63 points. Both defeats were the most one-sided in favor of UNR in series history.

The loss extended the Rebels’ losing streak to nine games to tie the school record, set in 1958-59, the program’s initial season. UNLV (10-19, 3-13 Mountain West) also extended its record losses for a season and remained in last place in the conference.

UNR (23-6, 12-4) remained in at least a tie for the conference lead. Colorado State (19-9, 11-4) hosted San Diego State on Saturday night.

The Wolf Pack went on a 10-point run to take a 21-12 lead over UNLV with 13:20 and never trailed again. UNR built a 15-point lead by halftime, and then cruised in the second half.

Jordan Caroline led UNR with 31 points and 10 rebounds, and Marcus Marshall finished with 28 points. Both combined to make 22 of 35 shots.

Christian Jones scored 15 points to lead UNLV, and Kris Clyburn and Jovan Mooring each had 12.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.