Rebels extend losing streak to 9 with 94-58 home loss to UNR

UNLV Rebels guard Uche Ofoegbu (2) takes a shot against Nevada Wolf Pack guard Jordan Caroline (24) in their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies talks to Jovan Mooring (30) in the men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Colorado won 69-49. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) dunks the ball against Nevada Wolf Pack in their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) takes a shot against Nevada Wolf Pack forward Cameron Oliver (0) in their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Christian Jones (20) takes a shot against Nevada Wolf Pack forward Cameron Oliver (0) in their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada Wolf Pack head coach Eric Musselman reacts during a play against the UNLV Rebels in their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Cheickna Dembele (11) goes up for a lay-up against Nevada Wolf Pack in their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Tyrell Green (3) goes up for a shot against Nevada Wolf Pack in their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Zion Morgan (10) makes a pass as he falls to the ground against Nevada Wolf Pack forward Cameron Oliver (0) in their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Christian Jones (20) got up for a shot against Nevada Wolf Pack in their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) makes a pass against Nevada Wolf Pack in their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Jalen Poyser (5) stumbles as he drives to the basket against Nevada Wolf Pack in their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada Wolf Pack assistant coach Dave Rice, former UNLV head coach, during his team's game against the Rebels in the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Christian Jones (20) takes a shot against Nevada Wolf Pack forward Cameron Oliver (0) in their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) takes a shot against Nevada Wolf Pack guard Marcus Marshall (1) in their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans make noise during a free throw shot by Nevada Wolf Pack guard Jordan Caroline (24) against UNLV Rebels in their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies during his team's basketball game against Nevada Wolf Pack at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Dave Rice sat in the first chair on the UNR bench Saturday watching his current basketball team dismantle his former one.

It had to be a satisfying afternoon for Rice, now a UNR assistant coach, at the Thomas & Mack Center, his Wolf Pack rolling to a relatively sweat-free 94-58 victory over his alma mater and team he coached until the middle of last season.

Including UNLV’s 104-77 loss in Reno on Feb. 8, the Wolf Pack won both regular-season meetings by a combined 63 points. Both defeats were the most one-sided in favor of UNR in series history.

The loss extended the Rebels’ losing streak to nine games to tie the school record, set in 1958-59, the program’s initial season. UNLV (10-19, 3-13 Mountain West) also extended its record losses for a season and remained in last place in the conference.

UNR (23-6, 12-4) remained in at least a tie for the conference lead. Colorado State (19-9, 11-4) hosted San Diego State on Saturday night.

The Wolf Pack went on a 10-point run to take a 21-12 lead over UNLV with 13:20 and never trailed again. UNR built a 15-point lead by halftime, and then cruised in the second half.

Jordan Caroline led UNR with 31 points and 10 rebounds, and Marcus Marshall finished with 28 points. Both combined to make 22 of 35 shots.

Christian Jones scored 15 points to lead UNLV, and Kris Clyburn and Jovan Mooring each had 12.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

 