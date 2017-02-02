Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

Just like the meeting at New Mexico, Wednesday’s basketball game against the Lobos came down the final minutes.

But unlike that Jan. 10 game, the Rebels didn’t close with a strong game-winning run. This time, New Mexico emerged with a 80-77 victory at the Thomas & Mack Center after UNLV’s Jovan Mooring missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

This was the third loss in a row for the Rebels (10-13, 3-7 Mountain West). New Mexico (14-9, 7-4) avenged the 71-66 loss to UNLV despite being without starters Tim Williams (foot) and Dane Kuiper (concussion).

The Lobos had Elijah Brown, however. A strong candidate for Mountain West Player of the Year, Brown scored 29 points and came up big in the final minute.

His 3-pointer with 42 seconds left gave New Mexico a 75-69 lead. Then after Mooring answered with a 3 for the Rebels, Brown sank both ends of a one-and-one for a five-point advantage.

The Rebels didn’t go away quietly, twice cutting the New Mexico lead to two points. They just weren’t able to make up the entire deficit.

Tyrell Green broke out of at least a month-long slump to score a career-high 25 points to lead UNLV. Mooring added 23 points.

Troy Baxter Jr., battling an ongoing foot issue, never came out of the locker room after halftime for the Rebels.

