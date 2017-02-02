Posted Updated 

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_006_7900274.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV guard Zion Morgan (10) drives to the basket against New Mexico during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_023_7900274.jpg
UNLV guard Uche Ofoegbu (2) goes up to score against New Mexico guard Sam Logwood (20) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. New Mexico won 80-77. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_024_7900274.jpg
UNLV guard Zion Morgan (10) drives past New Mexico guard Jordan Hunter (3) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. New Mexico won 80-77. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_025_7900274.jpg
UNLV forward Cheickna Dembele (11) looks to recover a loose ball over New Mexico guard Damien Jefferson (24) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. New Mexico won 80-77. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_026_7900274.jpg
New Mexico guard Damien Jefferson (24) drives to the basket between UNLV guards Uche Ofoegbu (2) and Jovan Mooring (30) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. New Mexico won 80-77. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_027_7900274.jpg
UNLV cheer during a basketball game against New Mexico at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_028_7900274.jpg
UNLV guard Uche Ofoegbu (2) and New Mexico guard Elijah Brown (4) get tripped up during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_029_7900274.jpg
UNLV forward Tyrell Green (3) goes up to shoot over New Mexico forward Joe Furstinger (23) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. New Mexico won 80-77. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_030_7900274.jpg
UNLV players huddle during a basketball game against New Mexico at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. New Mexico won 80-77. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_031_7900274.jpg
UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) gets a rebound over New Mexico forward Joe Furstinger (23) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. New Mexico won 80-77. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_032_7900274.jpg
UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies looks on during a basketball game against New Mexico at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. New Mexico won 80-77. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_033_7900274.jpg
New Mexico forward Joe Furstinger (23) looks to block a shot from UNLV forward Tyrell Green (3) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. New Mexico won 80-77. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_034_7900274.jpg
New Mexico center Obij Aget (11) dunks against UNLV during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. New Mexico won 80-77. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_035_7900274.jpg
UNLV forward Tyrell Green (3) gets a rebound as New Mexico guard Sam Logwood (20) and center Obij Aget (11) defend during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. New Mexico won 80-77. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_003_7900274.jpg
UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) drives to the basket as New Mexico center Obij Aget (11) and guard Jalen Harris (5) defend during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_004_7900274.jpg
UNLV forward Cheickna Dembele (11) goes in for a dunk during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_005_7900274.jpg
UNLV forward Christian Jones (20) goes up for a shot over New Mexico defense during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_007_7900274.jpg
UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) drives to the basket past New Mexico guard Jordan Hunter (3) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_008_7900274.jpg
UNLV forward Tyrell Green (3) goes up to score as New Mexico guards Elijah Brown (4) and Sam Logwood (20) defend during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_009_7900274.jpg
UNLV forward Cheickna Dembele (11) looks to pass the ball during a basketball game against New Mexico at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_010_7900274.jpg
UNLV forward Christian Jones (20) looks for an open pass during a basketball game against New Mexico at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_011_7900274.jpg
UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies shouts to his team during a basketball game against New Mexico at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_012_7900274.jpg
UNLV fans cheer during a basketball game against New Mexico at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_013_7900274.jpg
UNLV guard Zion Morgan (10) drives against New Mexico during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_014_7900274.jpg
New Mexico center Obij Aget (11) blocks a shot from UNLV guard Zion Morgan (10) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_015_7900274.jpg
UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) drives to the basket against New Mexico during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_016_7900274.jpg
UNLV guard Zion Morgan (10) looks to get past New Mexico forward Joe Furstinger (23) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_017_7900274.jpg
UNLV forward Cheickna Dembele (11) receives a pass during a basketball game against New Mexico at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_018_7900274.jpg
UNLV forward Christian Jones (20) drives past New Mexico guard Sam Logwood (20) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_019_7900274.jpg
UNLV guard Jalen Poyser (5) looks for an open pass during a basketball game against New Mexico at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_020_7900274.jpg
UNLV guard Uche Ofoegbu (2) drives past New Mexico guard Damien Jefferson (24) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_021_7900274.jpg
UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) is fouled by New Mexico guard Jalen Harris (5) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_022_7900274.jpg
UNLV guard Jalen Poyser (5) looks to shoot as New Mexico guard Damien Jefferson (24) defends during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkcunlv_020117ma_001_7900274.jpg
UNLV players celebrate before a basketball game against New Mexico at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkcunlv_020117ma_002_7900274.jpg
New Mexico guard Damien Jefferson (24) shoots the ball during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkcunlv_020117ma_003_7900274.jpg
New Mexico center Obij Aget (11) goes up to score during a UNLV basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkcunlv_020117ma_004_7900274.jpg
UNLV forward Cheickna Dembele (11) tries to gain possession of the ball as New Mexico guard Aher Uguak (1) attempts to score during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkcunlv_020117ma_005_7900274.jpg
UNLV guard Uche Ofoegbu (2) attempts to block New Mexico guard Damien Jefferson (24) from scoring during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkcunlv_020117ma_006_7900274.jpg
New Mexico guard Dane Kuiper (14) score a basket against UNLV during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkcunlv_020117ma_007_7900274.jpg
New Mexico guard Sam Logwood (20) runs the ball up the court during a basketball game against UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkcunlv_020117ma_008_7900274.jpg
New Mexico guard Elijah Brown (4) shoots the ball during a basketball game against UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkcunlv_020117ma_009_7900274.jpg
New Mexico guard Aher Uguak (1) dribbles the ball past UNLV guard Uche Ofoegbu (2) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkcunlv_020117ma_010_7900274.jpg
New Mexico guard Elijah Brown (4) looks for an open teammate during a basketball game against UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkcunlv_020117ma_011_7900274.jpg
New Mexico forward Joe Furstinger (23) attempts to score during a basketball game against UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_001_7900274.jpg
UNLV players warm up before a basketball game against New Mexico at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels fall to New Mexico in thriller at home, 80-77

web1_bkc-unlv_020117cs_002_7900274.jpg
UNLV assistant coach Eric Brown shouts as players warm up before a basketball game against New Mexico at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Just like the meeting at New Mexico, Wednesday’s basketball game against the Lobos came down the final minutes.

But unlike that Jan. 10 game, the Rebels didn’t close with a strong game-winning run. This time, New Mexico emerged with a 80-77 victory at the Thomas & Mack Center after UNLV’s Jovan Mooring missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

This was the third loss in a row for the Rebels (10-13, 3-7 Mountain West). New Mexico (14-9, 7-4) avenged the 71-66 loss to UNLV despite being without starters Tim Williams (foot) and Dane Kuiper (concussion).

The Lobos had Elijah Brown, however. A strong candidate for Mountain West Player of the Year, Brown scored 29 points and came up big in the final minute.

His 3-pointer with 42 seconds left gave New Mexico a 75-69 lead. Then after Mooring answered with a 3 for the Rebels, Brown sank both ends of a one-and-one for a five-point advantage.

The Rebels didn’t go away quietly, twice cutting the New Mexico lead to two points. They just weren’t able to make up the entire deficit.

Tyrell Green broke out of at least a month-long slump to score a career-high 25 points to lead UNLV. Mooring added 23 points.

Troy Baxter Jr., battling an ongoing foot issue, never came out of the locker room after halftime for the Rebels.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

Read Full Story
 