Posted Updated 

Rebels fall to No. 3 Kansas, 71-53

Rebels fall to No. 3 Kansas, 71-53

web1_web_heyreb_122216_7646869.jpgBuy Photo
Hey Reb! spins a basketball before the the start of the Rebels game againts Kansas Jayhawks at Thomas and Mack Arena on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Rebels fall to No. 3 Kansas, 71-53

web1_bkc-unlv_122216_02_7646869.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV students Bryan Shafer and his brother Michael wait for the start of the Rebels game against Kansas Jayhawks at Thomas and Mack Arena on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Rebels fall to No. 3 Kansas, 71-53

web1_bkc-unlv_122216_01_7646869.jpgBuy Photo
Kansas Jayhawks freshman guard Josh Jackson stretches out before the against UNLV at Thomas and Mack Arena on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Down 22 points at halftime, this had the making of another Duke disaster for UNLV.

The Rebels, instead, fought back in the second half, but the hole they fell into over the first 20 minutes was too deep.

No. 3 Kansas left the Thomas & Mack Center with a 71-53 victory over the Rebels, but it was far from the 49-point loss UNLV suffered just 12 days earlier against Duke.

This was the final game for UNLV (7-6) before Mountain West play. The Rebels visit Colorado State on Wednesday.

Kansas (11-1) will go into Big 12 Conference action knowing it has one of the top prospects for next year’s NBA Draft, and Josh Jackson played like that kind of player against the Rebels. He had 10 points and five rebounds in his first nine minutes, and went on to finish with 21 and nine rebounds.

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk added 20 points for the Jayhawks.

UNLV, which outscored Kansas 33-29 in the second half, was led by Tyrell Green’s 12 points. Kris Clyburn and Jalen Poyser each scored 10.

Rebels forward Troy Baxter Jr. went down hard in the second half, and was later taken to the locker room with what appeared to be a leg injury.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

 