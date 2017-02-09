Posted Updated 

Rebels get rocked in Reno, 104-77

Rebels get rocked in Reno, 104-77

web1_webweb-unlv-unr-020817-bh-007_7941707.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV's Kris Clyburn (1) reaches for a loose ball over UNR's D.J. Fenner (15) and Leland King II (2) during the Rebel's road matchup with the Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Rebels get rocked in Reno, 104-77

web1_web-unlv-unr-020817-bh-010_7941707.jpg
UNLV's Tyrell Green (3) drives past UNR's Devearl Ramsey (4) during the Rebel's road matchup with the Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Rebels get rocked in Reno, 104-77

web1_web-unlv-unr-020817-bh-004_7941707.jpg
UNR's D.J. Fenner (15) celebrates after the Wolf Pack went up by 20 points in the first half over UNLV on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Rebels get rocked in Reno, 104-77

web1_web-unlv-unr-020817-bh-002_7941707.jpg
Bruce Buffer makes the official announcements before the start of the UNLV, UNR game on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Rebels get rocked in Reno, 104-77

web1_web-unlv-unr-020817-bh-011_7941707.jpg
UNLV's Christian Jones (20) shoots a jump hook over UNR's D.J. Fenner (15) during the Rebel's road matchup with the Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Rebels get rocked in Reno, 104-77

web1_web-unlv-unr-020817-bh-001_7941707.jpg
UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies looks up at the scoreboard in the first half of the Rebels road matchup with the Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Rebels get rocked in Reno, 104-77

web1_web-unlv-unr-020817-bh-009_7941707.jpg
UNLV's Jalen Poyser (5) slashes to the rim past UNR's Leland King II (2) and D.J. Fenner (15) during the Rebel's road matchup with the Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Rebels get rocked in Reno, 104-77

web1_web-unlv-unr-020817-bh-003_7941707.jpg
UNLV's Jalen Poyser (5) tries to turn the corner past UNR's Josh Hall (33) during the Rebel's road matchup with the Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Rebels get rocked in Reno, 104-77

web1_web-unlv-unr-020817-bh-005_7941707.jpg
UNLV's Kris Clyburn (1) shoots a corner jump shot over UNR's D.J. Fenner (15) during the Rebel's road matchup with the Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Rebels get rocked in Reno, 104-77

web1_web-unlv-unr-020817-bh-006_7941707.jpg
UNLV's Christian Jones (20) shoots a jump hook over UNR's Cameron Oliver (0) during the Rebel's road matchup with the Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Rebels get rocked in Reno, 104-77

web1_web-unlv-unr-020817-bh-008_7941707.jpg
UNLV's Jalen Poyser (5) fights for a loose ball with UNR's Josh Hall (33) during the Rebel's road matchup with the Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

RENO — There was a sense from the beginning that just beating UNLV wasn’t good enough for UNR.

The Wolf Pack wanted to bury the Rebels.

And then the Wolf Pack did what they set out to do, clobbering the Rebels 104-77 on Wednesday before an announced record Lawlor Events Center crowd of 11,841. It also was the largest margin of victory for UNR in this series, surpassing its 71-51 win in 1962.

UNR (19-5, 8-3 Mountain West) scored 58 points by halftime to take a 19-point lead, and then cruised in the final 20 minutes to hand the Rebels (10-15, 3-9) their fifth consecutive defeat.

D.J. Fenner scored 24 points in the first half alone for the Wolf Pack and finished with 37. Cameron Oliver added 25 points and nine rebounds for UNR, which shot 52.8 percent.

Jovan Mooring led UNLV with 20 points, Kris Clyburn had 14 and Tyrell Green 13.

All of this played out in front of UNR assistant Dave Rice, who until 13 months ago was UNLV’s coach before being fired midseason.

UNR made it an event from the beginning, paying boxing announcer Michael Buffer $10,000 plus expenses to introduce the starting lineups, and they broke out “Battle Born” uniforms for this game. The Wolf Pack knew this was their moment, and they made the most of it.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

 