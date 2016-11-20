Rebels handle Cal State Fullerton, 77-68

Jovan Mooring scored 12 consecutive points, making 10 of 11 free throws, to help UNLV hold off Cal State Fullerton and win 77-68 on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Mooring scored all of his points during that late second-half stretch for the Rebels (2-1). His scoring spree helped the Rebels go from a 51-48 lead to 63-54 advantage with 3:41 left.

UNLV led by as many as 10 points at 64-54, and then converted all eight free throws in the final minute to hold off Fullerton (2-2).

Jalen Poyser led UNLV with 14 points, and Kris Clyburn added 13 points.

The Rebels limited Fullerton guard Tre’ Coggins to 10 points below his season average. He scored 17 points for the Titans, who were led by Lionheart Leslie’s 21.

This was a preliminary-round game in the Global Sports Classic. The Rebels next host Northern Arizona at 7 p.m. Tuesday in another GSC game.

