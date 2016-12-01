Posted Updated 

Rebels hold on to beat Southern Utah, 89-81 — PHOTOS

UNLV forward Troy Baxter Jr. (31) goes up to dunk against Southern Utah during a basketball game at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Tyrell Green (3) dunks against Southern Utah during a basketball game at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV players, including forward Dwayne Morgan (15), go up for a rebound during a basketball game against Southern Utah at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Kris Clyburn (1) goes up to score over Southern Utah guard Race Parsons (13) during a basketball game at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Dwayne Morgan (15) blocks a shot from Southern Utah during a basketball game at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) makes a pass during a basketball game against Southern Utah at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Tyrell Green (3) gets past Southern Utah guards Randy Onwuasor (0) James McGee (14) during a basketball game at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Dwayne Morgan (15) goes up for a shot against Southern Utah during a basketball game at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Dwayne Morgan (15) goes up to score over Southern Utah forward Ivan Madunic (22) during a basketball game at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. UNLV won 89-81. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV players react after a three-pointer was scored against Southern Utah during a basketball game at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. UNLV won 89-81. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Tyrell Green (3) gets a rebound over Southern Utah guard Randy Onwuasor (0) during a basketball game at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. UNLV won 89-81. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Dwayne Morgan (15) blocks a shot by Southern Utah guard Race Parsons (13) during a basketball game at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. UNLV won 89-81. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Zion Morgan (10) passes the ball over Southern Utah forward Christian Musoko (34) during a basketball game at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. UNLV won 89-81. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV coaching staff direct players as they play against Southern Utah during a basketball game at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. UNLV won 89-81. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV fans cheer as their team plays Southern Utah during a basketball game at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. UNLV won 89-81. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) shoots against Southern Utah during a basketball game at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. UNLV won 89-81. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Dwayne Morgan (15) drives towards the basket against Southern Utah during a basketball game at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. UNLV won 89-81. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Tyrell Green (3) looks to get past Southern Utah guard James McGee (14) during a basketball game at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. UNLV won 89-81. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Dwayne Morgan (15) drives to the basket against Southern Utah during a basketball game at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. UNLV won 89-81. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Southern Utah head coach Todd Simon, lower left, motions to his team as they play against the UNLV during a basketball game at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. UNLV won 89-81. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Jalen Poyser (5) makes a pass while playing against Southern Utah during a basketball game at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. UNLV won 89-81. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) drives the ball against Southern Utah during a basketball game at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. UNLV won 89-81. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Jalen Poyser (5) gets a shot in over Southern Utah forward Ivan Madunic (22) during a basketball game at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. UNLV won 89-81. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Dwayne Morgan (15) goes up to score against Southern Utah during a basketball game at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. UNLV won 89-81. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Dwayne Morgan (15) attempts a shot against Southern Utah during a basketball game at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. UNLV won 89-81. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies reacts during a basketball game against Southern Utah at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. UNLV won 89-81. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV players leave the arena after defeating Southern Utah 89-81 in a basketball game at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

CEDAR CITY, Utah — UNLV held off repeated surges by Southern Utah, pulling away on two late shots by Jovan Mooring to win 89-81 on Wednesday at Centrum Arena.

Clinging to a two-point lead, Mooring delivered a 3-pointer with 2:24 left for an 80-75 lead. Then he drove for a layup about a minute later to stretch the advantage to seven points.

Mooring finished with 16 points, but Dwayne Morgan led the Rebels (5-2) with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Six UNLV players finished in double figures.

Randy Onwuasor, who entered the game averaging 20.3 points led Southern Utah (2-5) with 19 points, but he scored only three in the second half and fouled out with 4:59 left.

UNLV never trailed and the only tie was at 0-0. But the Thunderbirds repeatedly cut the Rebels’ lead to a possession in the second half, but failed to go further.

Freshman forward Ben Coupet Jr. received his first career start for UNLV, and he scored five points. He took the place of Uche Ofoegbu, who didn’t play because of an illness.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

 