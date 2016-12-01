Rebels hold on to beat Southern Utah, 89-81 — PHOTOS

CEDAR CITY, Utah — UNLV held off repeated surges by Southern Utah, pulling away on two late shots by Jovan Mooring to win 89-81 on Wednesday at Centrum Arena.

Clinging to a two-point lead, Mooring delivered a 3-pointer with 2:24 left for an 80-75 lead. Then he drove for a layup about a minute later to stretch the advantage to seven points.

Mooring finished with 16 points, but Dwayne Morgan led the Rebels (5-2) with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Six UNLV players finished in double figures.

Randy Onwuasor, who entered the game averaging 20.3 points led Southern Utah (2-5) with 19 points, but he scored only three in the second half and fouled out with 4:59 left.

UNLV never trailed and the only tie was at 0-0. But the Thunderbirds repeatedly cut the Rebels’ lead to a possession in the second half, but failed to go further.

Freshman forward Ben Coupet Jr. received his first career start for UNLV, and he scored five points. He took the place of Uche Ofoegbu, who didn’t play because of an illness.

