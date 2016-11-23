Posted Updated 

Rebels romp over Northern Arizona, 110-71

UNLV Rebels forward Ben Coupet Jr. (13), retrieves the ball against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Leone Newman, 2, is held in the air during the second half of a NCAA basketball game against the UNLV Rebels and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

UNLV Rebels forward Dwayne Morgan (15), makes a basket against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

UNLV Rebels guard Zion Morgan (10), dribbles the ball against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

UNLV Rebels forward Troy Baxter Jr. (31), makes a basket against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

UNLV Rebels forward Troy Baxter Jr. (31), celebrates when the Rebels beat the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 110-71, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks guard JoJo Anderson (4), dribbles the ball while UNLV Rebels guard Zion Morgan (10) guards during a game, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

UNLV Rebels guard Jalen Poyser (5), shoots a basket against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

UNLV Rebels forward Dwayne Morgan (15), drives in for a basket against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

UNLV head coach Marvin Mezies watches his players during the second half of a NCAA basketball game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks guard Mike Green (5), shoots a basket against UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30), on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) dribbles the ball against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

UNLV Rebels forward Dwayne Morgan (15) goes up for a shot against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

UNLV Rebels guard Uche Ofoegbu (2) goes up for a shot against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Forward Christian Jones came out in a white polo at the Thomas & Mack Center and took a seat on UNLV’s bench.

Jones, who was out as a precaution because of an injury that was undisclosed before the game, was able to relax all Tuesday night.

The Rebels dominated Northern Arizona, taking control from the outset in winning 110-71.

This was the third victory in a row for the Rebels (3-1), and by far the easiest one. They hustled for steals and rebounds, and often turned defense into easy offense. At one point in the first half, UNLV led NAU (1-5) in points off turnovers 15-0, and finished the game with a 27-6 advantage.

The Rebels also outrebounded the Lumberjacks 50-34, and six players scored in double figures, led by Jalen Poyser’s 17 points. Tyrell Green, Jovan Mooring and Djordjije Sljivancanin each scored 15.

UNLV jumped out to leads of 23-6 and 36-13, and three times late in the first half went ahead by 30 points.

This game concluded the preliminary round of the Global Sports Classic. The Rebels next play a final-round game against Texas Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the T&M.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

 