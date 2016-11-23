Rebels romp over Northern Arizona, 110-71

Forward Christian Jones came out in a white polo at the Thomas & Mack Center and took a seat on UNLV’s bench.

Jones, who was out as a precaution because of an injury that was undisclosed before the game, was able to relax all Tuesday night.

The Rebels dominated Northern Arizona, taking control from the outset in winning 110-71.

This was the third victory in a row for the Rebels (3-1), and by far the easiest one. They hustled for steals and rebounds, and often turned defense into easy offense. At one point in the first half, UNLV led NAU (1-5) in points off turnovers 15-0, and finished the game with a 27-6 advantage.

The Rebels also outrebounded the Lumberjacks 50-34, and six players scored in double figures, led by Jalen Poyser’s 17 points. Tyrell Green, Jovan Mooring and Djordjije Sljivancanin each scored 15.

UNLV jumped out to leads of 23-6 and 36-13, and three times late in the first half went ahead by 30 points.

This game concluded the preliminary round of the Global Sports Classic. The Rebels next play a final-round game against Texas Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the T&M.

