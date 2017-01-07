Posted 

RJ Picks: UNLV at Utah State

RJ Picks: UNLV at Utah State

web1_bkc-unlv_111116cs_035_7737988.jpgBuy Photo
Hey Reb! enters the arena before a UNLV basketball game against South Alabama at the Thomas & Mack Center in Henderson on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL 

UNLV is on the road today against Utah State.

The game tips at 3 p.m. and the Rebels are 7 1/2-point road ‘dogs. We’ve made our predictions below.

Do you have a pick? Leave it in the comments or Tweet using #RJpicks.



 