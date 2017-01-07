RJ Picks: UNLV at Utah State

UNLV is on the road today against Utah State.
The game tips at 3 p.m. and the Rebels are 7 1/2-point road ‘dogs. We’ve made our predictions below.
Do you have a pick? Leave it in the comments or Tweet using #RJpicks.
Prediction: Utah St 78, UNLV 74. Rebels better than they looked vs Boise, but road wins in MW are not easy to come by #rjpicks— Brett Steidler (@bsteid) January 7, 2017
Prediction: Utah St 75, UNLV 69 A tough road challenge for any team, even a veteran team. Rebels will put up a fight but fall short #RJPicks— Bernie Fratto (@BernieFratto) January 7, 2017