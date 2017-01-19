San Diego State uses 3-pointers to end Lady Rebels’ win streak

Lexy Thorderson and Kymberly Ellison scored 21 points apiece to lead host San Diego State to an 87-68 win over UNLV in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Wednesday.

Thorderson hit seven 3-pointers and Ellison four for the Aztecs (8-9, 3-3), who made 14 of 27 3-pointers while shooting 56 percent (30 of 54) from the field.

Brooke Johnson scored 27 points for the Lady Rebels (12-6, 3-3), who had won three straight. They trailed 44-32 at halftime and 68-46 after three quarters.

Dylan Gonzalez had 14 points and Dakota Gonzalez 11 for UNLV, which held a 34-27 edge in rebounds.