Shaky shooting at finish costs Rebels in loss to TCU

Texas Christian went cold down the stretch, but the problem for UNLV was so did the Rebels.

They made only one field goal in the final 3:51 and lost 63-59 to TCU in a final-round game of the Global Sports Classic on Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV (3-2), which had won three in a row, plays Western Kentucky (3-2) at 5 p.m. Saturday in the consolation game. TCU (5-0) meets Washington (4-1) in the championship at 7:30 p.m.

Washington got there by beating the Hilltoppers 86-47, outscoring them 47-16 in the second half. Dominic Green scored 20 points and Malik Dime 13 for the Huskies. For the Hilltoppers, Que Johnson scored a team-high 12.

As for UNLV, the Rebels failed to take advantage of TCU’s shooting problems down the stretch as both teams struggled to handle the zone. The Horned Frogs didn’t make a field goal over the final 4:37, but somehow held off UNLV.

Jalen Poyser led UNLV with 19 points, making 4 of 7 3-pointers. Dwayne Morgan added 13 points, and Tyrell Green scored 10. The Rebels had 19 turnovers.

Desmond Bane led the Frogs with 15 points, and Vladimir Brodziansky had 14. Point guard Jaylen Fisher, who signed with UNLV last year, was booed every time he touched the ball. He didn’t start because of an illness and scored seven points.

UNLV was without forwards Christian Jones and Cheickna Dembele, who each didn’t play because of foot injuries.

